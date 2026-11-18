Bowling coach Morne Morkel confirms Jasprit Bumrah's intense preparation for the Wellington Test against New Zealand, praising his work ethic and readiness to lead the Indian pace attack alongside Mohammed Siraj and others.

Morne Morkel Opens Up On Jasprit Bumrah Prep For Wellington Test

Wellington [New Zealand], November 18 (ANI): Ahead of the first Test against New Zealand at Wellington, Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel spoke on Jasprit Bumrah's workload during the practice session, saying that he bowled lengthy spells for two back-to-back days in the nets and has put in a lot of work ahead of the Wellington Test. The first of the two Test matches between New Zealand and India will mark the return of Bumrah in the Test format since the last year's South Africa series, having missed the one-off Afghanistan Test and Sri Lanka series.

He was primarily busy in white-ball assignments leading up to the T20 World Cup and in the Asian Games too. Bumrah faced an injury during the ODI series against England in July, causing him to miss the Sri Lanka Tests away from home. Speaking on Bumrah's workload in the nets, Morne said, "I would not say, um, he bowled less. I think he bowled two back-to-back days to the batters in the nets, quite long spells. Day before the game normally, as you know, we like to give the bowlers, um, time off their feet to get themselves mentally ready for the game. So two days out is, for me, it is your personal sort of preference what you need to get yourself ready for," he said.

"He has done a lot of work to get himself ready for this Test match. But you need to trust the player in terms of preparation, and I think that goes with all the guys when we map out the week, is what they need—first of all, what do we need from them for the team in terms of a team training session, and then from there we will allow them individually to structure what they need out of the week or the training days that we have," he added.

Morne highlighted the importance of breaking the partnership amongst tailenders, something India has struggled with for a while, noting the capability of Kiwi tailenders in stitching useful partnerships. He also said that for the Test series, he shared with the head coach Gautam Gambhir that whatever bowling attack they get on the tour, they should be able to get 20 wickets in every innings and termed the pace attack as "high quality", with the likes of Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Anshul Kamboj and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the squad, bringing in skill sets of movement, pace, bounce and a great level of energy.

Morne also backed Siraj, who struggled during the Sri Lanka Tests, calling him a "world-class performer". "I honestly think we have got high quality. So for me, there is not, you know, one guy is better than another guy. We have honestly got an amazing, skilful, different—each guy brings something different to the bowling attack. I believe all of them are ready to go. Whatever selection they decide to go with tomorrow, that is up to Shubman (Gill) and the guys who make the final call. But in terms of my job, getting everybody the best opportunity to go and play a Test match and get them ready, I feel we have got the bowlers here that when called upon, they can do the job. Um, coming to Siraj, for me, you know, world-class performer, stepped up in the Indian jersey every time he was asked. Um, but yeah, let us see what we go with tomorrow," he said. (ANI)