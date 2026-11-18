New Zealand skipper Tom Latham discusses his leadership approach and the team's transition following the retirement of key legends, as the Kiwis prepare for their upcoming first Test match against India in Wellington.

Latham Discusses Captaincy and New Era Ahead of India Test Series

Wellington [New Zealand], November 18 (ANI): Ahead of the first Test against India, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham spoke on how he approaches things differently as a captain and a batter and the transition within the team after the retirements of legends like Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner. Kiwis, currently ranked number one in the ICC World Test Championship standings, will take on India in the first Test of the two-match series at Wellington from Thursday onwards.

For Latham, the opposition is undoubtedly a special one, having earlier beaten India 3-0 at their own backyard to end their 12-year unbeaten run at home in Test cricket. With some serious Test wins under his belt, including a landmark series win in England this year, Latham has established a solid legacy as a captain in the longest format.

Speaking about his approach towards batting and captaincy, Latham said that the important thing is to train as hard as a batter, but know really well that one needs to have the team in front of the mind. "I think it's always a journey in terms of coming up with the ways, um, you know, in terms of how I want to operate personally as a batter, but then I guess as a captain, as a collective, it is always, when I prepare from a batting point of view, it is allowing myself the time to train, um, as best I can and have that focus just on myself, but also understanding when the time is right as to obviously have the team in the front of your mind as well," he said.

Latham said that as a captain, one can think of doing things differently or choosing to do certain things the same way, be it in cricket or away from cricket and he is happy to have some "quality individuals" who take care of the team and its environment well. "So sometimes that makes my job just a little bit easier in terms of, I guess, ushering them around when I need to, but as I said, very lucky with the group that we have got. Um, we're all sort of striving to get better, to look after our environment, and if we continue to do that, hopefully we will have some success along the way," he added.

Since taking over as a captain full time back in 2024, Latham has been solid with the bat, scoring 932 runs in 13 Tests and 25 innings at an average of 37.28, with four centuries and two fifties. Out of four series he has captained, he only lost the England Test series at home in 2024, getting series wins against India and England away from home and against West Indies at home.

Speaking on not having Kane Williamson, the Kiwis' most prolific batter, in the international squad, Latham said that for the Kiwis, "it is a slightly new era" and they want to carry on the legacy left behind by their legends. "Kane obviously played a little bit before my time as well, but we have had some key individuals that have played for us over a long period of time, and I guess now it is a slightly new era with the likes of no Tim, Trent, Wags (Wagner), Kane, those names that everyone was accustomed to seeing for so long. I guess from our point of view, it is a bit of a journey, a new era for us to keep continuing the legacy that, I guess, that former crop of players have managed to pave for us," he said.

"I guess that is all we want to do is keep continuing to play our brand of cricket, our style of cricket that we, we know certainly works when we get it right. And it will obviously be different not having him (Kane) here. it was certainly nice having him in the side when he played for us, but, um, I guess everyone's time comes to an end at some point, and we are certainly excited and obviously played a couple of Tests without him in England, but I am sure he will be cheering us on from home," he signed off.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young.