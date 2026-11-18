Contrary to predictions from a number of experts, KKR chose to keep the Australian all-rounder. Green was bought at the IPL 2026 auction for a hefty ₹25.20 crore. He had a middling season with the bat, scoring 322 runs in 14 innings at 32.20 with a strike rate of 145.70 and two fifties. He didn't bowl early on while recovering from injury, eventually claiming seven wickets at 33.42 and an economy of 10.63. Green clearly failed to justify the price tag, and with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the Ashes on his calendar, his availability for the full IPL 2027 season stays uncertain.