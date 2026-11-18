England all-rounder Jacob Bethell will undergo knee surgery, forcing him to withdraw from the upcoming tour of South Africa and miss the next IPL season as he faces an uncertain recovery period following a recurrence of his injury.

Jacob Bethell to Miss South Africa Tour and IPL Due to Knee Surgery

London [UK], November 18 (ANI): Young England all-rounder Jacob Bethell will be undergoing knee surgery and will be missing the tour of South Africa in December and skipping the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Bethell has battled a knee problem for much of 2026, with the left-hander having not featured for England at international level since he scored a superb innings of 91 in an ODI against India at Lord's in July.

The 23-year-old was scheduled to join up with the England squad for their ongoing white-ball series in Australia ahead of their tour of South Africa that commences in December, but has since been ruled out of both series as he gets ready to undergo more surgery on his right knee.

An England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson confirmed the news, saying, as quoted by the ICC: "Jacob Bethell will undergo surgery on his right knee this week and has been ruled out of the tour of South Africa."

It remains to be seen whether Bethell will recover in time to feature in England's two-match ICC World Test Championship series against Bangladesh in February and the one-off day-night Test against Australia in Melbourne in March, especially with an Ashes series with the Aussies and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup to follow later in 2027.

Bethell will also skip next year's Indian Premier League tournament, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru's director of cricket Mo Babat revealing the injury played a part in the decision to release the star batter on Tuesday. "It was a really tough decision to release Jacob Bethell and we do so with very heavy hearts," Bobat said as quoted by ICC. "Unfortunately, he has had a recurrence of a knee injury and at this stage, there's a considerable amount of uncertainty about his return to play and his injury and rehab timeline. Therefore, that puts him at risk in terms of his availability for the next IPL season," he added.

Bethell looked to have cemented his spot in England's XI across all formats on the back of a strong start to 2026, which included a superb Test century against Australia in Sydney at the start of the year and an impressive hundred against India in the semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in March.