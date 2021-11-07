Mohan Singh, curator of Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium, passes away

Abu Dhabi Cricket authorities verified the demise and stated that Mohan's family has been notified and is on their way to Abu Dhabi. The news broke as Afghanistan and New Zealand were playing at the stadium.

Mohan Singh, the curator of Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium, has died. Mohan, who was formerly linked with Chandigarh's Mohali Stadium, died on Sunday morning. The cause of death is unknown at this time. However, it has prompted an inquiry by local authorities. Abu Dhabi Cricket authorities verified the demise and stated that Mohan's family has been notified and is on their way to Abu Dhabi. The news broke as Afghanistan and New Zealand were playing at the stadium.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed its sympathies to the family of Mohan Singh, the curator of Abu Dhabi's Zayed Cricket Stadium, who died earlier today. The game between New Zealand and Afghanistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 went forward at the request of the Abu Dhabi Cricket, the ground personnel, and Mohan's family.

"We are profoundly grieved, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, Abu Dhabi Cricket, and everyone linked with the occasion," an ICC spokeswoman said.

Abu Dhabi Cricket afterwards issued a statement in which it claimed, "With profound grief, Abu Dhabi Cricket announces that Head Curator, Mohan Singh, died away today." According to the statement, Mohan has been with Abu Dhabi Cricket for 15 years and has been instrumental in the venue's development over that period.

Mohan, who was in his forties at the time, was hired by the Abu Dhabi cricket officials. The International Cricket Council, which is holding the World Cup at three venues in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) - Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi - has met with the ground personnel of the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

