    T20 World Cup 2021: Indians mourn, Pakistanis celebrate as Virat Kohli-led team is knocked out of semis race

    India has been knocked out of the race for the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup following New Zealand'seight wicket win over Afghanistan in the Super 12 stage. Consequently, social media mourned the occasion.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, New Zealand vs Afghanistan, NZ vs AFG (Group 2, Super 12): Social media mourns as India is knocked out of semis race-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates, First Published Nov 7, 2021, 7:10 PM IST
    Former champion India's fate in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 was hanging in the balance with Afghanistan, as a win against New Zealand in the Group 2's Super 12 tie at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday would have helped it qualify for the semis. However, the Kiwis were too smart to squander their chance, as they secured a tremendous eight-wicket win to seal their place, besides knocking both Afghanistan and India out of the race.

    India had lost its initial two games of the Super 12 stage to arch-rival Pakistan and New Zealand. Despite winning the next two games against Afghanistan and Scotland, India's chances hinged on to New Zealand, as the side had to lose a game to give India the advantage in the race.

    But, that was never to happen, as NZ did its part by ensuring its semis berth, while India has only itself to blame for its missed chance. In the meantime, Indian fans, who were praying throughout for an Afghan win, have been left heartbroken. While they earlier created a meme-fest in the hope of an Afghan victory, now they are mourning it all over social media. On the same note, we have presented some of the top Twitter reactions following India's ouster.

    Match summary
    Winning the toss, Afghanistan opted to bat, which turned out to be a not so good decision. It could manage a below-par total of 124/8, with Najibullah Zadran being the top scorer with 73, while pacer Trent Boult claimed a three-for. In reply, NZ comfortably chased it down and won by eight wickets, thanks to Kane Williamson and Devon Conway.
    Brief scores: AFG 124/8 (Zadran- 73; Boult- 3/17) lost to NZ 125/2 in 18.1 overs (Williamson- 40*, Conway- 36; Rashid- 1/27) by eight wickets.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2021, 7:15 PM IST
