The Trophy for the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour (BPGT) 2026, a symbol of India's burgeoning prowess in professional cycling, was unveiled on Saturday at an august gathering in Jaipur, in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and Jitendra Dudi, Collector, Pune District - the host city for the road race, a release said.

The dignitaries were joined by Madan Rathore, Member of Parliament, Rajasthan; Niraj K. Pawan, Rajasthan Sports Secretary; Onkar Singh, Chairman, Cycling Federation of India; Commissioner; and Sarika Choudhary, Chairperson, Selection Committee, Rajasthan Cycling Association, according to a release.

About the Pune Grand Tour and Trophy

Organised by Pune District Administration led by Jitendra Dudi with steadfast support from the Government of Maharashtra, the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 is India's premier international cycling event - a first-ever UCI 2.2 classified road race - drawing elite cyclists from across the globe to compete on Indian soil. Recognised for its challenging tours and vibrant culture, the inaugural Pune Grand Tour not only showcases excellence but also promotes Pune and India as a key destination on the global cycling map. Crafted by the Pune coppersmiths, famously known as the Tambat Aali community. The Bajaj Pune Grand Tour Trophy, representing eight heritage forts and the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has generated excitement among cycling enthusiasts, sports fans, and the local community, highlighting Jaipur's role in the national sporting landscape.

Promoting Cycling in India

Speaking about Pune Grand Tour, Diya Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister, Govt of Rajasthan, stated, "It's good to see India embracing newer sports and showcasing its organisational skills to host large sports events. The Pune Grand Tour 2026 is one such step - a first-ever UCI classified race in India, which will elevate the status of professional cycling in India."

Jitendra Dudi (IAS), Collector Pune District and Race In-Charge Pune Grand Tour said, "The Pune Grand Tour 2026 is an amalgamation of focused work for the past 6 months with clear direction of creating a unique sporting property for India, which can further be expanded to a higher level. UCI 2.2 race is the lowest of category in international road cycling competition. We have ambitions of making India home to a UCI Pro Race in line for the Tour de France, that's our inspiration." (ANI)