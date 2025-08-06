Mohammed Siraj's thrilling final-day performance, capped off with a Cristiano Ronaldo-esque celebration, secured India's narrowest-ever Test victory against England at The Oval. His double strike and final wicket sealed the unforgettable six-run win.

Mohammed Siraj’s jubilant sprint across The Oval—arms stretched wide, chest out, and a thunderous Siuu!—captured not just his own triumph, but the breathless intensity of one of India’s most dramatic Test victories. Mimicking Cristiano Ronaldo’s trademark celebration, Siraj erupted after clean-bowling Gus Atkinson, sealing an unforgettable six-run win for India—the narrowest Test victory in the team’s history. For a split second, disbelief hovered before sheer euphoria swept through the side and their supporters, with Siraj’s iconic celebration echoing in the moment.

ICC Shares Throwback Video

The International Cricket Council later shared a throwback video from the T20 World Cup where Siraj opened up about his admiration for Ronaldo. “I only do the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration when I bowl someone—not for a catch or LBW. I really like him and admire his work ethic, his discipline, and the way he performs consistently. "He always has a never give-up attitude , his fitness and recovery, I like that kind of attitude,” he said.

During the conversation, teammate Kuldeep Yadav teased Siraj about how he’d compare Ronaldo to Lionel Messi. Siraj, with a smile, replied, “Obviously Ronaldo is the best, the G.O.A.T.”

Siraj Delivers on a Tense Final Day at The Oval

The fifth day began with England in pole position after bad light and a rain-halted fourth day. Early boundaries tilted the advantage further towards the hosts, but Siraj’s double strike—removing Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton in quick succession—tilted the balance back toward India. Prasidh Krishna deepened England’s woes by picking up the crucial wicket of Josh Tongue.

England’s hopes flickered when Gus Atkinson clubbed a massive six off Siraj, hinting at a late twist. But Siraj was not to be denied. Charging in, he produced a beauty to knock over Atkinson’s stumps and wrapped up a thrilling contest. India’s team and fans erupted in celebration, their cheers matching the passion in Siraj’s Ronaldo-inspired Siuu! on the field.