India pacer Mohammed Siraj returned home to Hyderabad after a stellar showing in the England Test series. Greeted by cheering fans, Siraj was hailed for his match-winning spell at The Oval that helped India draw the five-match series 2-2.

After weeks of intense cricket and unrelenting pressure on English soil, Mohammed Siraj is finally home. The Indian pace spearhead, who played a starring role in India’s dramatic 2-2 Test series draw against England, landed in Hyderabad on Wednesday to the sound of cheers, applause, and pure admiration. Siraj, ever the grounded fighter, cut a calm figure as he made his way out of the airport. Dressed in sleek black casuals, he seemed slightly overwhelmed — perhaps even emotional — as fans rushed in with selfie requests and shouts of “Siraj bhai!” He smiled, nodded, but quickly slipped into a waiting car. There was another flight to catch, and even more fans waiting in his hometown.

Earlier in the day, he had landed in Mumbai from London along with Team India’s fielding coach T Dilip. The duo’s arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport was met by a small but energetic group of supporters who had clearly followed every ball of that gripping final Test at The Oval.

Pride of Hyderabad: HCA Hints at Felicitation

In Hyderabad, the energy was no different. Local fans gathered in numbers to catch a glimpse of the man who carried India’s bowling hopes in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) is already considering a celebration in his honour.

“We have not spoken to him yet. But we will certainly plan something (felicitation) for him, as he could be in the city for a while now. It's a matter of pride for all of us that he did so well for the country in the series against England,” a senior HCA official was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

A Day to Remember: Siraj Shines at The Oval

Siraj’s grit was on full display on the final day of the fifth Test. With England chasing 374 and needing just 35 runs with four wickets in hand on the final morning, things looked bleak. But Siraj, with fire in his eyes and belief in his heart, tore through the English line-up.

He picked up five wickets in the innings and nine across the match — sealing a narrow six-run win, India’s slimmest-ever in Test history. It was a victory that summed up Siraj’s journey: tough, spirited, and against the odds.

Gill's Praise: ‘A Captain’s Dream’

The Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill was full of admiration for his pace leader.

“He (Siraj) is a captain's dream, every ball, every spell he bowled he came all out and gave it everything for the team,” Gill said after India clinched that heart-stopping win.

'Always Believe': Siraj Reflects on Self-Belief

Despite the odds and the pressure, Siraj never doubted himself. That’s just how he operates — with heart over hype.

"I always believe that I can win the game from any point, and this morning was no different," Siraj said, reflecting on those tense final moments at The Oval.

Across the five Tests, Siraj bowled a staggering 185.3 overs — more than any other Indian fast bowler. He never once looked tired. Each run-up was as charged as the last. Every delivery, an attempt to tilt the game.

Now back home, the 31-year-old is likely to enjoy some time with his loved ones before the next cricketing assignment. But for Hyderabad — and for Indian fans everywhere — Siraj’s heroics in England will be spoken about for a long, long time.