Major League Baseball (MLB) has partnered with Reliance's RISE Worldwide to promote baseball in India. The collaboration will include marketing, grassroots programs, and a live event in Mumbai in October 2026 to engage the nation's young audience.

Major League Baseball (MLB) on Wednesday announced a partnership with RISE Worldwide Limited (RISE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (Reliance), to support the growth of baseball in India. This collaboration will span marketing, social media, and commercial initiatives and culminate in the joint delivery of a live event in Mumbai in October 2026, aimed at bringing the excitement of baseball closer to Indian fans.

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Expanding Baseball's Reach in India

The partnership marks a significant step in MLB's international expansion strategy and reinforces India's growing importance as a key sports market with a young, highly engaged audience, according to a press release.

Since opening its offices in New Delhi in 2019, MLB has been actively developing the game in India through grassroots programs like MLB First Pitch in schools, youth competitions such as the MLB Cup, and broadcasts of the MLB postseason, the release said. The league has also introduced India-focused original content, such as Indian Baseball Dreams, helping create greater awareness and engagement around the sport.

A Milestone Partnership

"This partnership is a key milestone in MLB's international growth strategy," said Noah Garden, Deputy Commissioner, Business & Media. "Working with RISE will allow us to introduce the excitement of baseball to even wider audiences while strengthening cultural connections through sport."

Nikhil Bardia, Head of RISE Worldwide, said, "India is one of the most dynamic sports markets in the world, and baseball's global rise makes this a natural moment to bring the sport closer to Indian fans. RISE Worldwide is happy to partner with MLB to create experiences, on the ground and beyond, that make baseball accessible and exciting for audiences across the country."

RISE's experience in sports and media provides unique opportunities to enable even more fans across India to sample baseball, the release said.

"Together, MLB and RISE will deliver engaging experiences, including a local Mumbai event and grassroots initiatives that introduce baseball to new audiences. On the heels of a thrilling World Baseball Classic in March, MLB is excited for this partnership to further globalise the game in India," the release said. (ANI)