Suresh Raina expressed that J-K pacer Aquib Nabi, who was the leading wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy with 60 wickets, should have been selected for the one-off Test against Afghanistan for his role in his team's historic win.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina said that Jammu and Kashmir pacer Aquib Nabi should have got a chance to feature in the one-off Test against Afghanistan due to his crucial role in helping his team lift the Ranji Trophy for the first time ever.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

When the team for the one-off Test against Afghanistan at home was announced on Tuesday, a massive omission was Aquib, who played a massive role in J-K's maiden Ranji triumph this year, emerging as the leading wicket-taker with 60 wickets at an average of 12.56, with best figures of 7/24, including two four-fers and seven five-wicket hauls.

"Aquib Nabi should have gotten a chance. He played a key role in Jammu and Kashmir winning the Ranji Trophy for the first time," , JioStar expert Raina said on JioHotstar.

Raina on Other Selections

However, he said that Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj are bowling with good line and length and the uncapped pacer Gurnoor Brar, who is tall, is in the squad because his Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill, providing some inputs about the team he wanted, and the bowler offers a lot of difference with his "height and build".

"I feel Prasidh (Krishna) and (Mohammed) Siraj are bowling well with good line and length. They have pace, and Gurnoor, who is 6'5", comes from Punjab and has taken 52 wickets in 18 first-class matches. I am sure Shubman Gill would have given his inputs about the kind of bowlers he wanted. Gurnoor offers a point of difference because of his height and build. You also see players like Manav Suthar and Harsh Dubey being picked, so I feel Pragyan Ojha and RP Singh are doing a good job in the selection committee. They have been watching matches all around the country and would have kept an eye on the top performers during the red-ball season," he added.

India Squads vs Afghanistan

India Test squad vs Afghanistan: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Dhruv Jurel

India ODI squad vs Afghanistan: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey. (ANI)