Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is set to attend the closing and prize distribution ceremony of the 46th Junior National Rowing Championship at Ramgarh Tal, where he will present awards to winners and address the 273 participating athletes.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the closing and prize distribution ceremony of the 46th Junior National Rowing Championship at Ramgarh Tal on Thursday, where he is expected to encourage young athletes and present awards to winners across categories.

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The Chief Minister will first witness two final events of the championship before distributing medals and trophies to the victorious rowers. He is also scheduled to address the participating athletes and officials during the concluding ceremony, according to the release.

The championship, being organised at the Water Sports Complex at Ramgarh Tal, has drawn 273 athletes and officials from 20 states, including host Uttar Pradesh. The event began on May 17 and will conclude on May 21.

Ramgarh Tal's emergence as a water sports hub

Officials associated with the event said the Chief Minister has played a key role in transforming Ramgarh Tal into a major centre for water sports in the country. Alongside the large-scale beautification of the lake, a world-class Water Sports Complex worth nearly Rs 49 crore was developed adjacent to the venue, enabling Gorakhpur to regularly host national-level rowing events.

Sudhir Sharma, Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Rowing Association and Vice President of the Rowing Federation of India, said the championship reflects the growing stature of Ramgarh Tal on the national rowing map. This is the latest in a series of major rowing events hosted at the venue.

Ramgarh Tal earlier hosted the rowing competitions during the Khelo India University Games in 2023, followed by the Sub-Junior National Rowing Championship in October 2024. Recently, the national women's rowing team held a preparatory training camp at the venue ahead of the 2026 Asian Games. The Asmita National Women's Rowing League was also organised at Ramgarh Tal earlier this month, further strengthening Gorakhpur's emergence as a prominent hub for water sports in India.