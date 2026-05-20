Eagle Thane Strikers announced their squad for the T20 Mumbai League 2026, with Shardul Thakur leading the side. The team features a mix of experience and young talent, aiming to win the title after reaching the semifinals last season.

Eagle Thane Strikers have announced their squad for the upcoming edition of the T20 Mumbai League 2026, with a strong mix of experienced campaigners and promising young talent set to represent the franchise in season 4 of the tournament.

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According to a release, the Eagle Thane Strikers will once again rely on the experience of India all-rounder Shardul Thakur as the side aims to make a stronger push this season after narrowly missing out on a place in the final in the previous edition, where they suffered an eight-wicket defeat in the semifinal.

Eagle Thane Strikers Squad 2026

The Eagle Thane Strikers squad includes Aditya Vinod Giri, Amartya Raje, Anuj Vinod Giri, Atharav Ankolekar, Ayaan Mohit Jain, Eknath Dinesh Kerkar, Kartik Mithilesh Mishra, Manan Bhat, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale, Rohan Rajendra Ghag, Sairaj Patil, Shardul Thakur, Shashikant Eknath Kadam, Shashwat Yogesh Jagtap, Shaun Motiram Rodrigues, Shivansh Lallan Singh, Siddhant Manoj Singh, Sumeir Samrat Zaveri, Vinay Suresh Kunwar, and Dhanay Parekh.

'Objective is to Compete for the Title'

Speaking on the squad announcement, Eagle Thane Strikers owner Vicky Rupchandani said, "We are pleased with the squad we have assembled for this season. The team has a good balance of experienced players and emerging youngsters who are eager to prove themselves on a big stage. After reaching the semifinals in the previous edition, the objective this season is to take the next step and compete strongly for the title. We are confident the players will give their best and make our supporters proud."

T20 Mumbai League Season 4 Details

The tournament will run from June 1 to June 13, with Eagle Thane Strikers opening their campaign on June 1 against Bandra Blasters in the opening fixture of the league. The men's competition will feature eight teams, with the top four sides progressing to the semifinals scheduled for June 11. (ANI)