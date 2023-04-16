Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WFI Elections 2023: Here's why Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will not contest for president's post

    WFI Elections 2023 will be held on May 7. However, reigning president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will not be contesting for the president's post and will be following the sports code instead.

    wrestling WFI Elections 2023: Here is why Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will not contest for president post-ayh
    First Published Apr 16, 2023, 4:12 PM IST

    Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, awaiting a report by a government panel on the sexual harassment allegations against him, confirmed on Sunday that he would not contest for the president's post in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election on May 7 but hinted that he might look for a new role within the federation.

    At its Emergency General Council and Executive Committee meeting, chaired by Secretary General VN Prasood, the WFI announced the election schedule. Brij Bhushan has served three four-year terms as president in a row, and according to the Sports Code, after completing 12 years as WFI chief, he is ineligible to contest for the top post.

    ALSO READ: 'Committee will finalise and give report to IOA later about sexual abuse claims against WFI chief' - PT Usha

    "We had to schedule elections earlier, but due to the recent controversy, we could not hold the elections earlier, but now we will move forward. I will follow the Sports Code and not contest for president's post," Brij Bhushan told PTI after the meeting. So does that mean that he will not be involved with WFI anymore?

    "I have said I will not contest for president's post. I have not said I will not contest elections," he added. Brij Bhushan, 66, will have to serve a four-year cooling-off period to regain the eligibility to contest for an office bearer's post. However, he can be part of the five-member WFI Executive Committee.

    ALSO READ: Oversight Committee gets two more weeks to complete probe into sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

    By the time he serves the cooling-off period in 2027, he will have attained the age of 70, and that will again make him ineligible to contest according to the Code, which has placed the age cap on all officials. It will be interesting to see if his son Karan, president of the UP Wrestling Association, throws his hat into the ring.

    Asked if he was allowed to attend the AGM due to sexual harassment and intimidation accusations levelled against him by the country's top wrestlers, the WFI President said he has worked within the rules. "In writing, I was asked to step aside for three weeks, and later it was extended to six weeks, and I did that. I have appeared at IOA and oversight panel hearings. I can work as a WFI official now. There is no question of flouting any rule. The committee's findings are with the government, and I am waiting for that report," Bhushan continued.

    ALSO READ: Government expresses unhappiness with wrestlers' manners, doubtful to reconstitute oversight committee

    The country's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Sarita Mor, and others, alleged that the WFI chief sexually harassed female wrestlers and also intimidates the athletes. Brij Bhushan said it was laughable what the wrestlers noted during the hearings. "I could not stop laughing at what these wrestlers were saying. Why did she invite me to her wedding if I had anything inappropriate with Sakshi Malik? They come to me with their matters and family issues," he stated.

    "They sit with my son and daughter-in-law and have food together, and now, suddenly, they are alleging that I have harassed them. If that's the case, why do they come to my home?" reckoned Bhushan. The WFI boss said the federation would not consider revenge when the issue is sorted.

    ALSO READ: 'We were assured that we will be consulted before formation of oversight committee' - Protesting wrestlers

    "Many people, not just these protesting wrestlers, can't face me now. But, if they want to play, the process remains the same. All eligible candidates can compete, but WFI will not exempt any wrestler from Olympic trials even if a wrestler wins the quota in a specific category," he explained.

    "If Bajrang books the Olympic quota, he will have to beat the winner of the national trials to compete in the Olympics. If he loses, he will still be given a chance after 15 days for a re-match and earn a place in the Indian team. There will be no discrimination. I have not done anything wrong. These wrestlers were just a pawn. Someone else is behind this controversy. The wrestlers have been used for this. I have not one day any guilt. I have kept doing my work, and the federation will continue doing that if I remain part of it," Bhushan concluded.

