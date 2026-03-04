India bowling coach Morne Morkel has backed mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, calling him a 'match-winner' with the ability to take a wicket on every ball ahead of India's T20 World Cup semi-final clash against England in Mumbai.

India bowling coach Morne Morkel has thrown his weight behind mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, describing him as a "match-winner" capable of taking a wicket off almost every delivery when in rhythm. The defending champions qualified for the semi-finals after they defeated West Indies in the Super 8 fixture at the Eden Gardens. Sanju Samson's explosive, unbeaten 97-run knock off 50 balls, with the help of 12 fours and four sixes, guided the Men in Blue to a five-wicket win. India's win at Eden Gardens set up a high-stakes semi-final clash with England in Mumbai on March 5, keeping alive their hopes of back-to-back T20 World Cup titles.

Morkel backs 'match-winner' Varun Chakaravarthy

Speaking ahead of the semi-final, Morkel highlighted Varun's unique skill set and stressed the importance of backing his strengths rather than overthinking execution. "Obviously, I can't reveal his process. But I keep on telling him that in our bowling line-up, with the skill and variation Varun's got, he's got the ability to take a wicket almost every ball. So if he goes to a boundary or the ball, he has not executed as well as possible. For him, it's just to move on to the next one and make sure he commits to that next ball," Morkel said during a pre-match press conference.

Chakaravarthy is India's highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2026 edition. In seven matches, the mystery spinner has scalped 12 wickets at an average of 15.33.

"I think he's a highly skilful guy, hard to pick once you walk into the crease. So for him it's just about getting that confidence with the ball, getting his speed, his length, control right, and not trying to overthink it," the India bowling coach added.

Morkel also acknowledged that Varun's desire to deliver in big moments can sometimes lead to self-imposed pressure but insisted that the spinner's match-winning potential remains unquestionable. "I think with Varun at times, to his credit, he wants to be a big performer for the team. So he will put a little bit of pressure on himself. But he's a match-winner for us, and for him it's just to stay and bowl every ball and make sure it's his best ball," he said.

With the semi-final looming, India will rely heavily on their spin arsenal, and Varun's role could prove decisive in a contest expected to be defined by fine margins.

Morkel on Shivam Dube's bowling

When asked about Shivam Dube's bowling performance in the T20 World Cup, Morkel dismissed suggestions of a dip in bowling form for the all-rounder, asserting that the left-hander remains a valuable option capable of delivering crucial overs in pressure situations. "Look, I don't think it's a loss of bowling form. I think Shivam Dube is also a guy who knows the game pretty well. At the time, our execution wasn't as great. Maybe the thinking behind bowling the ball. But in terms of form and bowling, Shivam is a guy that's always going to give us potentially an over or two. And then for him, the most important thing is just to make smart decisions with the ball," Morkel said.

"So I think that's one area we would like to improve with him sometimes, is just his ball execution. If players are going to go after him, he's going to be the guy who's going to be put under pressure, which gives us opportunities to take wickets. So if we can get that thinking process with a ball in hand a little bit better, a little bit smarter, that'll be a good one," Morkel added. (ANI)