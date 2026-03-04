The Italian women's national hockey team has arrived in Hyderabad to compete in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers from March 8-14. They are in Pool A with England, Korea, and Austria, vying for one of three spots for the World Cup.

The Italian women's national hockey team arrived in Hyderabad for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. The Italian women's national hockey team arrived in Hyderabad for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Hyderabad, Telangana, according to a release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Tournament for World Cup Berths

Scheduled from March 8 to 14, eight nations will compete for three crucial berths for the much-anticipated tournament in Belgium and the Netherlands later this year in August.

Italy's Draw and History

Italy have been placed in Pool A, where they will face England, Korea and Austria. The European side has previously qualified for the FIH Hockey World Cup twice, first in 1976 and most recently in 2018, where they recorded their best-ever finish of ninth place.

Match Schedule

Italy will open their campaign with a clash against England on March 8, followed by matches against Austria and Korea on 9th and 11th March respectively.

Captain Expresses Readiness

On the occasion, captain of the Italian women's national hockey team, Sara Puglisi, said, "We have just arrived in Hyderabad after a good period of preparation with the team. We are ready to compete and achieve the results we need to qualify for the FIH Hockey World Cup. That is what we hope, and that's what we have trained so hard for." (ANI)