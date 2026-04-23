As MI and CSK face off, the key battle is between out-of-form CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and MI's Jasprit Bumrah. Gaikwad has struggled this season but has an excellent past record against both MI and Bumrah, setting up an intriguing contest.

Gaikwad vs Bumrah in focus

As five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns at Wankhede Stadium, the match-up between an out-of-form Chennai skipper, Ruturaj Gaikwad and MI superstar pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be in focus massively.

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MI will be heading into their home clash against CSK following their second win of the season against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on the back of a superb bowling performance, while the Men in Yellow will be looking forward to getting back to winning ways following a narrow 10-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Gaikwad's contrasting form

Gaikwad has been shambolic for CSK so far this season, scoring just 82 runs in six innings at an average of 13.66 and a strike rate of 112.32, with the best score of 28. There is no better opponent than MI for Ruturaj to gain back his form, having scored 241 runs in nine matches at an average of 41.57, with a strike rate of over 151, with three fifties. His past five knocks against MI have been 7, 40*, 30, 69, and 53, as per ESPNCricinfo.

He also enjoys a fine record against Bumrah, having made 29 in 17 balls against him without losing his wicket. The right-hander has smacked two fours and two sixes against Bumrah, batting against him at a strike rate of 170.58 across three innings.

Squads

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Danish Malewar, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Shardul Thakur, Will Jacks, Mayank Markande, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matt Henry, MS Dhoni, Akeal Hosein, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes. (ANI)