Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani congratulated team’s former captain and veteran batter Rohit Sharma for getting the stand named after him at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, May 16.

Rohit Sharma became the sixth Indian cricketer after Vijay Merchant, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsakarand, and Ajit Wadekar to have the stand name in their honour. In April, Mumbai Cricket Association decided to have a stand named after Rohit, former BCCI chief Sharad Pawar, and former India captain late. Ajit Wadekar at the iconic stadium. During the MCA annual general meeting, it was finalized that Divecha Pavilion at Mumbai’s iconic cricket stadium will be renamed after Rohit Sharma.

The stand was officially unveiled by Rohit Sharma’s parents in the presence of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and MCA officials, including president Ajinkya Naik and secretary Abhay Hadap.

Akash Ambani congratulates Borivali boy

MI owner congratulated ‘Borivili boy’ Rohit Sharma for getting the Wankhede honour. In a video posted by Mumbai Indians on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Akash Ambani paid his heartfelt tribute to the Indian batting stalwart, highlighting his journey from young Borivili boy to becoming one of the greatest batters to have ever played the sport.

“Rohit, Congratulations. A young boy from Borivali, who now has a name on one of the most iconic world venues of cricket - Wankhede Stadium. From representing Mumbai state, to going on to playing and leading our country, to of course being an absolute legend for us at the Mumbai Indians.” Akash said.

“This is a thing that can inspire a whole new generation. From a young boy from Borivali to being one of the best cricketers of the world."

"Congratulations on a fantastic achievement and I can't wait to walk out for our last home game for this season in Wankhede with your name on the stand. Congratulations and best wishes." he added.

Rohit Sharma has been the stalwart of Mumbai Indians ever since he joined the side in 2011. He played a pivotal role as captain of the Mumbai Indians, leading the side to five IPL triumphs in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. The 38-year-old is the joint-most successful captain alongside former CSK skipper MS Dhoni in terms of number of IPL titles.

Nita Ambani calls Rohit Sharma one of Wankhede’s ‘favourite sons’

MI owner Nita Ambani lauded Rohit Sharma after the stand named after him was unveiled at the Wankhede Stadium, calling him ‘one of Wankhede’s favourite sons’.

“Congratulations, Rohit - As Wankhede honours one of its favourite sons, it now carries not just your memories, but your name - a permanent mark of inspiration for every young cricketer. A true legend of our city and our country". Nita Ambani said as quoted by MI website.

Rohit Sharma has been a stalwart of Mumbai Cricket ever since he broke into the domestic circuit with his performance at age group levels and went on to become one of India’s most successful captains and batters across all formats of the game.

In first-class career for Mumbai, Rohit Sharma has amassed 3972 runs, including 14 centuries and 15 fifties, at an average of 65.11 in 46 matches. His best performance came against Gujarat in a Ranji Trophy, where he registered his highest individual first-class score of 309 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.