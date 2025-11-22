FICCI's 15th Global Sports Summit concluded, focusing on India's path to global excellence. Australia was onboarded as a partner country. The event culminated in the Indian Sports Awards 2025, where PT Usha and Pullela Gopichand won lifetime awards.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) successfully concluded its 15th Global Sports Summit, FICCI TURF 2025 in the national capital. Under the theme "Indian Sports: Forging the Path to Global Excellence," the summit held on Friday at Federation House here, united policymakers, athletes, global partners, and industry leaders to outline a collaborative strategy for India's accelerated success in international sports, according to a press release from FICCI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Australia Onboarded as Partner Country

A key highlight of the summit was Australia's onboarding as the partner country, underscoring the commitment to enhanced ties and cooperation in sports technology, high-performance training, and infrastructure. The event was graced by the Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, and the Indian High Commissioner to Australia, Gopal Baglay.

Eminent Speakers and Industry Leaders

The event featured an eminent lineup of speakers and industry leaders, including Vineel Krishna, Joint Secretary, Department of Sports; Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary, Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; PT Usha, President, Indian Olympic Association; PKSV Sagar, Chairman - FICCI Sports Committee & President, GMR Sports, Jonty Rhodes, former South African cricketer, Gagan Narang, Olympiac medalist in shooting and Vice President, Indian Olympic Association, Charu Sharma, Commentator & Co-Founder, Pro Kabaddi League, Vikram Banerjee, Managing Director, England & Wales Cricket Board, Yuvraj Mahanaaryaman Scindia, President, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association among others. Other key speakers included Dr Amit Bhalla, Co-Chair, FICCI Sports Committee and Vice President, Manav Rachna Group and Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline.

Indian Sports Awards 2025 Highlights

The day culminated with the prestigious Indian Sports Awards 2025, celebrating institutions and individuals who have significantly driven India's sporting momentum. IOA President PT Usha was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award (Female category), while badminton veteran Pullela Gopichand received the same honour in the Male category. Upon receiving her award, Usha highlighted the shared responsibility for sporting success and said, "Indian sport rises when we rise together. Talent exists in every corner of the country, but opportunity must reach every child. Our focus must remain on the athlete: clear pathways, strong systems, fair selections and support rooted in science, nutrition and mental strength. With global partnerships, especially with countries like Australia, and with disciplined governance at every level, we can shape a new generation of champions."

Full List of Award Winners

List of all awards and award winners at the 2025 Indian Sports Awards: -Best State Promoting Sports: Madhya Pradesh -Best State Promoting Sports - Emerging: Uttarakhand -Special Recognition for Sports Development for a State: Tamil Nadu -Leader in Sports Infrastructure and High-Performance Centres: Sports & Youth Services Dept, Govt of Odisha -Emerging Sports Entity of the Year: JKC Sports - Sukhvinder Singh -Best Sports Manufacturer: Cosco India Ltd -Best University Promoting Sports: Jain University -Best Developmental Work by NSF: All India Chess Federation -Best Corporate Promoting Sports Grassroots: DMI Housing Finance -Best Corporate Promoting Sports High Performance: Reliance Foundation -Best School Promoting Sports: Modern School, Barakhamba Road -Best Corporate Promoting Sports Public Sector: REC Ltd -Best Sports Franchise of the Year: Gujarat Giants (WPL) -Best National Sports Federation: Badminton Association of India -Best High Performance Centre: Army Sports Institute Pune -Emerging Sportsperson of the Year (Male): Ayush Shetty -Emerging Sportsperson of the Year (Female): Suruchi Phogat -Para Sportsperson of the Year: Sumit Antil -Lifetime Achievement Award (Male): Pullela Gopichand -Lifetime Achievement Award (Female): PT Usha -Sports Coach of the Year (Male): Vijay Sharma. Sports Coach of the Year (Female): Suma Shirur Sports Journalist of the Year: Jonathan Selvaraj Sports Photographer of the Year: Deepak Malik Emerging Professional Sports Event of the Year: Archery Premier League. (ANI)