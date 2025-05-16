A stand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium has been named after Rohit Sharma, honoring his contributions to Mumbai and Indian cricket. The emotional unveiling ceremony included Sharma's family and was met with enthusiastic fan reactions online.

Team India and Mumbai Indians star batter Rohit Sharma unveiled a stand named after him at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 16, 2025. In April, Mumbai Cricket Association decided to honour Rohit, former BCCI chief Sharad Pawar, and former India captain Ajit Wadekar by naming stands after them at Wankhede Stadium in recognition of their immense contribution to Mumbai and Indian Cricket.

The decision of the naming stands after three stalwarts of Mumbai cricket took place during the annual general meeting of MCA and it was finalized that Divecha Pavilion at Mumbai’s iconic cricket stadium will be renamed after Rohit Sharma, who recently retired from Test cricket ahead of the England tour, which is scheduled to take place on June 20.

Rohit Sharma is the sixth Mumbai cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Vijay Merchant, Dilip Vengsarkar and Ajit Wadekar to have a stand named after him at the Wankhede Stadium, cementing his legacy as one of the city's most iconic cricketing figures.

Rohit Sharma Stand unveiled

The Mumbai Cricket Association held a ceremony for the stand naming, where Rohit Sharma and Sharad Pawar were felicitated by MCA officials, including president Ajinkya Naik. In a video posted by ANI on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Indian batting stalwart can be seen asking his parents, Gurunath and Purnima Sharma, and wife Ritika Sadjeh to come up to the dias to inaugurate the stand named after him.

Rohit Sharma’s parents pressed the button together to unveil the stand at the Wankhede Stadium. The star batter’s wife Rititka was visibly emotional as soon as his name was was revealed on the stand.

Rohit Sharma has been a stalwart of Mumbai Cricket ever since he broke into the domestic circuit with his performance at age group levels and went on to become one of India’s most successful captains and batters across all formats of the game.

Rohit Sharma’s fans goes berserk

As soon as the Rohit Sharma Stand was unveiled at the Wankhede Stadium, the fans of ‘Hitman’ took to social media, especially X (formerly Twitter) and flooded it with heartfelt tributes and emotional messages, with many believing that Indian veteran batter received due credit for his illustrious career and immense contribution to Mumbai and Indian Cricket

Rohit Sharma has been one of the most influential and celebrated cricketers in Mumbai Cricket history, having played a pivotal role in the team’s Ranji Trophy triumphs in 2007 and 2009, where his consistent performances with the bat helped Mumbai as the dominant force during that period.

In first-class career for Mumbai, Rohit Sharma has amassed 3972 runs, including 14 centuries and 15 fifties, at an average of 65.11 in 46 matches. His best performance came against Gujarat in a Ranji Trophy, where he registered his highest individual first-class score of 309 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma on getting Wankhede Honour

Rohit Sharma expressed his emotions after inaugurating a stand named after him at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians star feels deeply honoured to get an opportunity to play in front of his stand when the side take on Delhi Capitals on 21st at the iconic stadium. He also highlighted the sacrifices of his family for supporting his cricketing journey from the very beginning.

“It will be a surreal feeling on the 21st when I come here and play against Delhi Capitals, representing Mumbai Indians, and to have a stand, it will be a very, very special feeling. It'll even get special while representing the country whenever that happens.” Rohit said.

“India plays whichever team here, which will make it even more special. I am grateful to have this big honour in front of so many people, especially my family, my mom and dad, my brother, his wife, and my wife, who is also present here. I'm so grateful for whatever they sacrificed for me.” he added.

Rohit Sharma is one of the greatest batters India have ever produced. Having made his debut against Ireland in 2007, the star batter went on to cement his place in all formats of the game. Rohit is the fourth leading run-getter for India across all formats of the game, amassing 19700 runs, including 49 centuries and 108 fifties, at an average of 42.18 in 499 matches.

Rohit Sharma has also led Team India to two ICC titles - T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025, making the second Indian captain after MS Dhoni to win multiple ICC titles.