Bhopal marked the 100th edition of 'Sundays on Cycle' with over 700 participants. The event promoted fitness and environmental sustainability, aligning with the Fit India Movement to support India's Olympic aspirations through public engagement.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Promoting fitness, a healthy lifestyle and Olympic values, the 100th edition of ‘Sundays on Cycle’ was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Bhopal on Sunday. More than 700 participants took part in the grand event, organised at Avritti Bhawan, Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, Shamla Hills, and spread the message of fitness and environmental sustainability through cycling. The special edition was organised under the theme ‘Pedaling Towards India’s Olympic Dream’, highlighting the importance of fitness, sporting culture and public participation in achieving the nation’s Olympic aspirations. The event was graced by Gaurav Rawat, Regional Director, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Regional Centre Bhopal; Amitabh Pandey, Director, Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya; Ashok Kumar Shroti, Regional Director, National Service Scheme (NSS); Anuj Shrivastava, the 100th Chess Grandmaster of India and the first Grandmaster from Madhya Pradesh; 2012 Olympian and athletics coach Ram Singh; Chandresh Shah, Principal, Sanskaar Valley School; FIT India Influencers Anita Solanki, Prabhjot Kaur (Nikita) and Sanskriti Gurjar; cycling group leaders Amit Das and Leeladhar Pandey; and Mangal Jakhad, State Director, MY Bharat Madhya Pradesh, among other distinguished guests.

The programme commenced with an energetic Zumba session, where participants enthusiastically engaged in warm-up and fitness activities to lively music. A traditional Gatka performance was also one of the major attractions of the event, showcasing India’s rich heritage of traditional sports and martial arts. This was followed by a 5-kilometre cycling rally in which all participants enthusiastically took part. Gaurav Rawat, Regional Director, SAI CRC Bhopal, flagged off the cycling rally. On the occasion, Gaurav Rawat said, “The 100th edition of Sundays on Cycle is not merely an event but a reflection of the growing fitness and sporting culture across the country. Through a simple activity like cycling, we can inspire people to adopt a healthy lifestyle, contribute towards environmental protection and remain physically active. Building a fit and healthy nation is essential to realising India’s Olympic dream. I am delighted to see the enthusiastic participation of Bhopal’s citizens in such large numbers.”

It is noteworthy that ‘Sundays on Cycle’ is an important initiative under the Fit India Movement, aimed at encouraging citizens to adopt regular physical activities and transforming fitness into a people’s movement. Through its 100th edition, Bhopal joined the nationwide celebration and reaffirmed its commitment to building a healthier, more active and fitter India. (ANI)