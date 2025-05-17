Thiruvananthapuram: The Argentine Football Association and the Kerala state government are preparing for legal action following Lionel Messi's cancelled visit to Kerala. The action is against the sponsors, Reporter Broadcasting Company, citing a breach of contract.

Reporter Broadcasting Company had signed a contract with the Argentine Football Association to host two matches in Kerala. The contract stipulated that half the payment was due within 45 days of signing, which the sponsors failed to fulfill despite extensions. The state government may also take legal action against the sponsors. Argentina has not officially notified the government about the cancellation. The government will consider legal action after receiving official communication, citing breach of contract.

Sports Minister V Abdurahiman had previously stated that Messi would visit Kerala in October. The minister and the government have remained silent on the issue in recent weeks. Argentina last played in India in 2011, with Messi leading the team against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, winning 1-0. The Argentine Football Association thanked Kerala for its support during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Following this, the Kerala government invited the Argentine team, initiating efforts to bring them to the state. While Argentina expressed willingness, the substantial cost of bringing the star-studded team to India posed a challenge. The minister later announced that HSBC would be the main sponsor, enabling the team's visit. However, a report yesterday revealed the team's friendly match schedule for the year, confirming that Argentina will not be coming to India this year. They will play two matches in China in October, one against China. In November, they will play in Africa against Angola and in Qatar against the USA. The South American World Cup qualifiers will end by September, after which the national team will embark on friendly matches in preparation for the World Cup.