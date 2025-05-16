Yamal vs Messi: Who had more titles, numbers before turning 18?
Lamine Yamal, at just 17, has already achieved remarkable feats, including two La Liga titles and a European Championship. His early career trajectory is compared to Lionel Messi's before the age of 18.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Lamine Yamal's impressive career just got a boost with his second La Liga title, achieved less than two months shy of his 18th birthday. This accomplishment was sealed with Barcelona's win over Espanyol on Thursday, where Yamal scored a goal and provided an assist.
Leo Messi is every youngster's reference when they make debut in a Barcelona jersey. Many thrive to become even a small version of him but rarely do they succeed. But looking at Yamal's career so far, it seems he is on a mission to match the GOAT. Here are five fascinating facts comparing Yamal's achievements to those of Lionel Messi before they turned 18.
Trophy cabinet
Yamal boasts an impressive collection of two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, one Spanish Super Cup, and one European Championship with Spain's national team. In contrast, Messi had only one La Liga trophy at the same age, with limited playing time.
Goal-scoring
Yamal has already scored 27 goals for Barcelona and Spain's national team, while Messi had only one goal in nine games for Barça before turning 18.
Champions League experience
Yamal has 23 Champions League games under his belt, whereas Messi had only one appearance in the competition before turning 18.
Centurion
At 17 years and 291 days, Yamal became Barcelona's youngest player to reach 100 official games, surpassing Messi's record of achieving this milestone just before turning 21.
International impact
Yamal has played 19 games for Spain's national team and was instrumental in their European Championship win. Messi, on the other hand, made his debut for Argentina's national team about two months after turning 18.
At the time of Messi's debut, things were different and his immense talent was only give sporadic chances due to big names playing for the Blaugrana. Meanwhile Lamine Yamal became a key figure of a Barcelona side in transition and has shocked the world. He has miles to go to even get close to what Messi has done but he is definitely on the right track. Being the best, or at least among the best players in the world at 17 years of age is something unimaginable.