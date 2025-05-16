Image Credit : Getty

International impact

Yamal has played 19 games for Spain's national team and was instrumental in their European Championship win. Messi, on the other hand, made his debut for Argentina's national team about two months after turning 18.

At the time of Messi's debut, things were different and his immense talent was only give sporadic chances due to big names playing for the Blaugrana. Meanwhile Lamine Yamal became a key figure of a Barcelona side in transition and has shocked the world. He has miles to go to even get close to what Messi has done but he is definitely on the right track. Being the best, or at least among the best players in the world at 17 years of age is something unimaginable.