Kylian Mbappe says France showed they can 'win ugly' and 'play dirty football' after a 1-0 World Cup victory over Paraguay. The captain scored the winning penalty in a fiery match to send Les Bleus to the quarter-finals against Morocco.

France captain Kylian Mbappe said his side proved they are capable of winning ugly as well as playing attractive football after Les Bleus ground out a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Paraguay to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'We know how to play dirty football'

Speaking to the host broadcasters after the match, Mbappe said, "I think we knew what kind of match we were going to have, but I think today it's very good. The match we had, how we played it. We showed that we weren't just a team that knew how to play offensive football. If we have to get our hands dirty ('put our hands in the sh*t), we're going to get our hands dirty, sorry for the expression. We don't have a problem with that."

He added, "They thought we were going to come playing in tuxedos, that we were just going to come and do beautiful moves, one-twos. We know how to play dirty football, too. And we did it today, we won, and even in that, we were better than them."

Fiery contest sees tempers flare

Mbappe's comments came after France were pushed to their limits by a disciplined Paraguay side in a fiery Round of 16 contest at Lincoln Financial Field.

Having cruised through the group stage, Didier Deschamps' men found themselves in a bruising encounter in which Paraguay frustrated them for long periods with organised defending and relentless pressing.

France enjoyed the lion's share of possession but failed to register a shot on target in the opening half, which became only the third FIFA World Cup knockout match since 1966 to reach the interval without either side managing an effort on target.

The game also featured several flashpoints. Tempers flared midway through the first half after Mbappe reacted to a challenge from Andres Cubas, triggering a mass confrontation between players from both teams. France ended the match with three yellow cards, while Paraguay escaped without a booking.

Mbappe penalty breaks deadlock

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 66th minute after substitute Desire Doue dazzled his way past three defenders before being brought down inside the penalty area by Diego Gomez.

As Paraguay players attempted to delay the restart and crowded around Ousmane Dembele, believing he would take the penalty, Dembele instead left the kick for Mbappe. The France captain calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner to score the only goal of the match.

Paraguay pressed for an equaliser late on, while Mbappe was denied a second goal in stoppage time by an excellent double save from goalkeeper Orlando Gill.

After the final whistle, Gill attempted to shake Mbappe's hand, but the French skipper walked past him and continued celebrating with his teammates.

The narrow victory sends France into the quarter-finals, where they will take on Morocco as they continue their quest for a third FIFA World Cup crown.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)