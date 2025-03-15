Football transfer rumours: Darwin Nunez to Oblak, European giants eye top talent

The summer transfer window is heating up with several top European clubs making moves. Check out the latest transfer rumours across Europe.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Mar 15, 2025, 12:34 PM IST

The summer transfer window is heating up, with several top European clubs making moves to strengthen their squads. Here are the latest transfer rumors, feauturing top talents in big clubs.

article_image2

Ronald Araujo

Liverpool have set their sights on Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo, valued at €60m (£50.5m) to replace Virgil van Dijk. The Reds are ready to offer €25m (£21.1m) plus Luis Diaz in a swap deal. 


article_image3

Joao Gomes

Liverpool are one of the top contenders to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes.

article_image4

Ardon Jashari

Tottenham scouts recently watched Club Brugge midfielder Ardon Jashari in action against Aston Villa, and are keen to sign the 22-year-old.

article_image5

Jan Oblak

In goalkeeping news, Manchester United are looking to replace goalkeeper Andre Onana with Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak. 

article_image6

Darwin Nunez

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez is seeking a return to Spanish football and has offered himself to Barcelona. 

article_image7

Alejandro Balde

Chelsea and Manchester United are both interested in signing Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde. 

article_image8

Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham has emerged as a target for West Ham as he prepares to return to Roma following his loan spell with AC Milan. 

article_image9

Thomas Partey

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have held talks about signing Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey. 

article_image10

Joao Gomes

In another Liverpool news, Reds are leading the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes. 

article_image11

Kobbie Mainoo

Real Madrid are keen on signing Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, joining Chelsea in the pursuit of his signature. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Jasprit Bumrahs wife Sanjana Ganesan pens heartfelt on their 4th wedding anniversary; Check out post here HRD

Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana pens heartfelt post on their 4th wedding anniversary; Check out post here

Rohit Sharma's likely to retain Test captaincy for England series after Champions Trophy 2025 success HRD

Rohit Sharma likely to retain Test captaincy for England series after Champions Trophy 2025 success

IPL 2025: Is Axar Patel ready to lead Delhi Capitals? HRD

IPL 2025: Is Axar Patel ready to lead Delhi Capitals?

David Warner makes bold The Ashes prediction for England's 'Bazball' brand of cricket HRD

David Warner makes bold The Ashes prediction for England's 'Bazball' brand of cricket

WPL 2025 Final Preview: Will Delhi Capitals break their finals curse against Mumbai Indians snt

WPL 2025 Final Preview: Will Delhi Capitals break their finals curse against Mumbai Indians?

Recent Stories

Jasprit Bumrahs wife Sanjana Ganesan pens heartfelt on their 4th wedding anniversary; Check out post here HRD

Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana pens heartfelt post on their 4th wedding anniversary; Check out post here

Who is Ranjani Srinivasan? Indian Columbia student who self-deported after visa revocation for 'Hamas support' shk

Who is Ranjani Srinivasan? Indian Columbia student who self-deported after visa revocation for 'Hamas support'

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu said how she met ex husband Naga Chaitanya trends; amidst dating rumor MEG

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu said how she met ex husband Naga Chaitanya trends; amidst dating rumor

FBI warns iPhone and Android users over 'smishing text' scam. Here's how to remain safe shk

FBI warns iPhone and Android users over ‘smishing’ text scam. Here's how to remain safe

Meta & Stape: Signals Gateway Launch Explained

Meta & Stape: Signals Gateway Launch Explained

Recent Videos

Devotees Offer Friday Prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal | Second Jumma of Ramadan

Devotees Offer Friday Prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal | Second Jumma of Ramadan

Video Icon
SSB Jawans Celebrate Holi in Srinagar, Strengthening Bonds and Honouring Traditions

SSB Jawans Celebrate Holi in Srinagar, Strengthening Bonds and Honouring Traditions

Video Icon
Virat Kohli’s NEW LOOK for IPL 2025! 🔥 Fans Say Prime 2018 Vibes! 👀

Virat Kohli’s NEW LOOK for IPL 2025! 🔥 Fans Say Prime 2018 Vibes! 👀

Video Icon
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Celebrate Holi | Asianet Newsable

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Celebrate Holi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Major Ganja Bust in Kochi Polytechnic Hostel: 2 kg Seized, Students Nabbed

Kerala Pulse | Major Ganja Bust in Kochi Polytechnic Hostel: 2 kg Seized, Students Nabbed

Video Icon