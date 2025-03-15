Football transfer rumours: Darwin Nunez to Oblak, European giants eye top talent

Read Full Gallery

The summer transfer window is heating up with several top European clubs making moves. Check out the latest transfer rumours across Europe.

The summer transfer window is heating up, with several top European clubs making moves to strengthen their squads. Here are the latest transfer rumors, feauturing top talents in big clubs.

Ronald Araujo Liverpool have set their sights on Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo, valued at €60m (£50.5m) to replace Virgil van Dijk. The Reds are ready to offer €25m (£21.1m) plus Luis Diaz in a swap deal.

Joao Gomes Liverpool are one of the top contenders to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes.

Ardon Jashari Tottenham scouts recently watched Club Brugge midfielder Ardon Jashari in action against Aston Villa, and are keen to sign the 22-year-old.

Jan Oblak In goalkeeping news, Manchester United are looking to replace goalkeeper Andre Onana with Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak.

Darwin Nunez Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez is seeking a return to Spanish football and has offered himself to Barcelona.

Alejandro Balde Chelsea and Manchester United are both interested in signing Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde.

Tammy Abraham Tammy Abraham has emerged as a target for West Ham as he prepares to return to Roma following his loan spell with AC Milan.

Thomas Partey Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have held talks about signing Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

Joao Gomes In another Liverpool news, Reds are leading the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes.

Kobbie Mainoo Real Madrid are keen on signing Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, joining Chelsea in the pursuit of his signature.

Latest Videos