Amid growing speculation over Ruben Amorim's future at Manchester United, club legends Roy Keane and Gary Neville have surprisingly united in their choice for a replacement. Both pundits have endorsed Diego Simeone as the ideal candidate.

Speculation surrounding Ruben Amorim's future at Manchester United refuses to die down, despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe's continued backing of the Portuguese coach.

The United co-owner recently reaffirmed his support, saying Amorim “needs to demonstrate he is a great coach over three years,” but many remain unconvinced after a frustrating start to the new season. Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag 11 months ago, has so far struggled to produce any consistent improvement, leaving doubts over his long-term position at Old Trafford.

United's recent 2-0 win over Sunderland briefly eased pressure, yet the mood around the club remains tense ahead of a crucial trip to face Liverpool at Anfield after the international break. Should the Red Devils falter again, the conversation around Amorim's successor is likely to intensify.

Keane and Neville agree on a replacement

Among those discussing potential alternatives are two club legends rarely known to see eye to eye - Roy Keane and Gary Neville - who are both united in their belief that Diego Simeone would be the ideal candidate to take charge if a change were to come.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, recorded in Rome, Keane was unequivocal: “I'd like to see Simeone go in there. I know his mate Andrea Berta's gone to Arsenal, but I think he would create havoc - good havoc. He'd walk into that place and say, ‘This is how things are done'.”

Keane praised the fiery Argentine's combination of discipline, passion, and tactical edge, referencing Atletico Madrid's recent 5-0 demolition of rivals Real Madrid. “People call him defensive,” Keane added. “Yes, he demands teams defend well, but they can play too. They're fighters. We saw it when they faced Liverpool recently - not at their peak anymore, but still full of fight. He even got himself sent off that night - he's a big personality.”

Simeone the ‘perfect fit' for United

Neville echoed Keane's sentiments, cutting in after Ian Wright floated Antonio Conte's name as another option. “I think I'd go with Simeone,” Neville admitted. “I like Simeone.”

He went further, describing the long-serving Atletico boss as a rare leader who gets “talented players working in a ridiculous way.” Keane agreed, calling the Argentine the type of “big personality” United sorely need to restore fight and identity to the team.