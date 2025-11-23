Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated Lakshya Sen for winning the Australian Open Super 500. He called the win a pride for the nation. Sen defeated Japan's Yushi Tanaka 21-15, 21-11 to clinch his Australian Open 2025 title.

CM Dhami Hails Victory as National Pride

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to badminton player Lakshya Sen over the phone and extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for winning the Australian Open Super 500 title, as per a statement from the CMO Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that this remarkable achievement by Lakshya Sen is a matter of pride not only for Uttarakhand but for the entire nation. He added that Lakshya's hard work, dedication and consistent excellence are a source of inspiration for all young people, proving that with determination, discipline and relentless effort, even the toughest goals can be achieved.

The Chief Minister wished Lakshya Sen a bright future, expressed hope that he would continue to bring glory to the nation and to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand at the international level in the years ahead.

A Dominant Victory at Australian Open

The Indian shuttler was crowned the champion of the men's singles event of the Australian Open Super 500 event after Sen defeated Japan's Yushi Tanaka 21-15, 21-11 in a one-sided final that lasted just 38 minutes.

Lakshya won USD 475,000 after clinching the title.

Facing Tanaka, who won two Super 300 titles this year at the Orleans Masters and the US Open, Lakshya displayed sharp reflexes, brilliant control, and placement throughout the match.

The Indian shuttler didn't break a sweat as he outplayed the 26-year-old Tanaka to clinch his Australian Open 2025 title.

Sen became only the second Indian shuttler to win a title in the ongoing BWF World Tour. Before Lakshya, Ayush Shetty won his maiden Super 300 triumph at the US Open. (ANI)