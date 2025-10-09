Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is reportedly fully committed to the club, dismissing any speculation of a move to the Saudi Pro League. Despite interest from Saudi clubs, the Portuguese midfielder shows no signs of leaving Old Trafford.

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes is showing no signs of joining the Saudi Pro League, despite interest from clubs in the region, according to fresh reports.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Portuguese midfielder, who arrived at Old Trafford from Sporting CP midway through the 2019/20 season, has been a constant presence in the United lineup ever since. His influence on the team has only grown over the years, making him a key figure in their midfield and leadership group.

Reports of Saudi Interest Last Summer

Last summer, Fernandes was linked with a potential high-profile move to Saudi Arabia, with several clubs reportedly ready to offer lucrative deals. Ultimately, he chose to stay at United — a decision that now seems firmly cemented.

BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone reports that the 31-year-old remains “fully committed” to Manchester United and is unlikely to consider a switch to Saudi football in the foreseeable future.

Fernandes Hits Major Milestone at United

Fernandes, who has represented United in 298 matches since his debut, celebrated a major career milestone last month by scoring his 100th goal for the club in a 2-1 victory against Chelsea.