Ruben Amorim insists he is not fearing for his job at Manchester United despite watching his side slump to another damaging defeat, this time a 3-1 loss away to Brentford.

The defeat - United’s third in their opening six league games - leaves the Portuguese coach with 34 points from 33 Premier League matches in charge, a record that has only fueled the scrutiny surrounding his future. But Amorim says he remains calm and confident in his ability to turn the season around.

"I am always comfortable with the job. I am not concerned, it is not my decision,' he said. 'I will do the best I can every minute I am here. I am never concerned about my job, I am not that kind of guy.'I'm always doing my job. If I win, I'm in a different state of mind. That is normal, but I'm always confident because I know what to do. I've always taken a lot of responsibility on your own shoulders", Amorim said.

Amorim admitted United must improve quickly, acknowledging the side’s inconsistency. "We can play better and we need to play better. It's like ups and downs. When you win, you feel that everything, the momentum is here. When you lose, you go back to the same place and you fight again for one win that can help you to create the momentum," he added.

Brentford Exploit Defensive Frailties

On Saturday, Brentford punished sloppy defending early on, with Igor Thiago striking twice in the opening 20 minutes. The manager revealed that conceding in such poor fashion was particularly difficult to accept. “We suffered goals in transition that we knew during the week and worked on that,' he added. 'So that is the things that we need to improve. We work on everything. The frustration is that every goal, the goals today, we work on that during the week.'We played Brentford's game all game. And when you see a game like that it is hard to describe. We never settled on our game and it is different to what we saw today," he said.

Benjamin Sesko gave United hope when he scored his first goal for the club, halving the deficit. But the comeback hinged on a key moment in the 76th minute, when Bryan Mbeumo was brought down by Nathan Collins in the box. Referee Craig Pawson awarded the penalty but only booked Collins, explaining later that Mbeumo was not in full control of the ball.

Amorim disagreed with that reasoning, saying: “Of course Bryan wasn’t in control of the ball - he was pulled. But I don’t want to focus on referees in these moments.”

Missed Penalty Proves Costly

Bruno Fernandes then stepped up but saw his penalty saved by Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. To make matters worse for United, Mathias Jensen added a third goal for the hosts in stoppage time, killing any hope of a late salvage.

Reflecting on the outcome, Amorim admitted United never got truly comfortable in the game. “We score then missed a penalty. These crucial moments can change the game. It is hard to say if we deserved it or not. We never settled in the game, but we should have scored the penalty".