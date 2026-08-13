Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has strongly supported managing Jasprit Bumrah's workload, calling the pacer a 'genius' who must be protected. Bumrah is currently out with a knee injury, missing the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Protecting a 'Genius' Player

Former India cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra has backed the workload management of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, saying the national team must take a flexible approach to protecting a "genius" player. Speaking on The Great Indian Cricket Show on Doordarshan, Chopra said there was little reason to ignore Bumrah's workload requirements if the fast bowler's body needed rest, particularly given his importance to the Indian team across formats. "If you have a genius like Jasprit Bumrah, and if his body needs some rest, if his load needs to be managed, why would you not do it? Bumrah is a genius. And there are many opinions of many people that if you are fit, then you should play. If you are not, then don't play," Chopra said.

Bumrah Sidelined with Injury

Bumrah is unavailable for India's two-Test series against Sri Lanka after being ruled out with a recurring left knee issue and swelling. He aggravated the problem while fielding during the ODI against England in Cardiff on July 16. The 32-year-old fast bowler is undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, with no official timeline set for his return. Uncapped pacer Auqib Nabi was subsequently added to India's squad as his replacement for the Sri Lanka Tests.

Chopra acknowledged that India would be able to cope up in Bumrah's absence. He stressed that the team should make every effort to preserve the fast bowler's long-term fitness. "India will still manage. It will manage. Life goes on, whether there is someone or not. But if you have a genius like Bumrah, if his body needs some rest, if his load needs to be managed, why would you not do it? It's a very simple thing," he added.

Bumrah has been one of India's most important performers in recent years, with his workload frequently becoming a subject of discussion given the demands of international cricket and his history of injury setbacks.

India's Updated Squad for Sri Lanka Series

India, led by Shubman Gill, are preparing for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, with the first Test scheduled to begin in Galle on August 15.

India's updated squad: Shubman Gill (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi and Sarfaraz Khan. (ANI)