Manchester United’s head coach Ruben Amorim confirmed the club is exploring warm-weather friendly matches this winter to compensate for missing out on European competitions. The loss in the Europa League final and absence from the Carabao Cup has created open midweek slots and financial challenges.

Possible Reunion With Ronaldo and High-Profile Opponents

Speculation is growing around friendlies in Saudi Arabia or Dubai, possibly featuring a match against Cristiano Ronaldo’s current club, Al Nassr. A friendly against AC Milan has also been suggested, as they too are without European football commitments this season.

Amorim Emphasizes Need For Fans and Revenue

Amorim stated, “We have to do it. We knew it when we missed Europe. We have our fans, we have the budget, we have to compensate a lot of things.” He expressed the club’s eagerness to engage fans worldwide and the necessity to manage the schedule to accommodate these matches.