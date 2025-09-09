John Cena paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo, as his WWE retirement tour approaches its final dates.

WWE legend John Cena has paid tribute to football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as he enters the final stretch of his retirement tour. The Cenation Leader, known for cryptic social media activity, this time offered clear symbolism by posting an image of Ronaldo wearing his iconic number seven jersey.

The number represents Cena’s seven remaining appearances before officially retiring from WWE at the end of 2025. After more than two decades at the top of professional wrestling, the 17-time World Champion has announced that his in-ring career is ending this year.

John Cena has already faced two of his greatest rivals, Randy Orton and CM Punk, during this farewell run. His next scheduled clash will be against Brock Lesnar, a long-time rival, at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. The highly anticipated singles match is set to serve as one of the most significant chapters in Cena’s farewell tour.

The Instagram tribute to Ronaldo, therefore, served as more than a casual post. By choosing the iconic number seven, Cena linked his final matches to one of the most recognizable symbols in world sport.

Honoring WWE Rivals Inside the Ring

John Cena has also been saluting past opponents directly inside the ring. In last week’s WWE SmackDown match against Sami Zayn for the United States Championship, he performed signature moves belonging to Kevin Owens and Edge. The Pop-Up Powerbomb and Spear, along with Edge’s trademark taunt, acted as subtle tributes to two of the men who helped define his career.

Earlier this year at Clash in Paris, John Cena honored AJ Styles by incorporating his trademark style during a match against Logan Paul. While Cena’s battles with Orton and Punk have already been revisited, fans continue to speculate who else may step into the ring with him before his farewell concludes.

With only seven matches left, Cena’s tributes, both online and in the ring, have become a defining theme of his farewell, linking his legacy to rivals across wrestling and even icons from other sports.