Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaysia Masters 2022: HS Prannoy ousted in semis; India's campaign comes to an end

    NG Ka Long Angus beat HS Prannoy in the semis of the 2022 Malaysia Masters. His loss ended India's tournament campaign on a low-key note.

    Malaysia Masters 2022: HS Prannoy ousted in semis; India's campaign comes to an end-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kuala Lumpur, First Published Jul 9, 2022, 5:11 PM IST

    Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy's rampaging run at the Malaysia Masters 2022 came to a low-key end. He suffered a narrow three-set loss to NG Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong in the semis in Kuala Lampur on Saturday, while his match was littered with his errors. It was heartbreaking in the semis for the Indians, as he squandered a one-game advantage and went down 21-17 9-21 17-21 against NG Ka Long in a battle that lasted for an hour and four minutes. Heading into the match with a 4-4 career record, Prannoy, coming off wins over Ng Ka Long in the last three meets, picked the good side after winning the toss.

    It seemed to haunt him as he looked in an established control in the opening game, only to struggle with his length and kept committing unforced errors with a change on every end. After a daring start in the opening round, Prannoy strode ahead to a 5-3 lead with a couple of superb cross-court jump smashes.

    ALSO READ: Malaysia Masters 2022 - PV Sindhu falls to Tai Tzu Ying again in quarterfinals

    The Indian didn't try to play at a dazzling pace but focused on forming the rallies and retaliating the weak returns with a pitch-perfect placement. During the break, he had a four-point advantage. While Ng Ka Long tried to use his smashes to gather momentum, he missed some easy chances, as Prannoy preserved his four-point lead till 17-13.

    Prannoy then gave away a couple of points with two miscalculated shots before lasting in a parallel exchange and quickly grasped four game-point opportunities. However, he missed the first one before finishing the opening game with a perfect placement at the baseline.

    ALSO READ: PV Sindhu turns 27 - Here are 5 records held by her

    However, as he changed the sides after the opening game, Prannoy lost control of the shuttle in drifty conditions, while Ng Ka Long displayed better execution to keep a tight grip on the rallies. It resulted in a six-point advantage during the mid-game interval. Prannoy soon fell far behind due to numerous errors, as the Indian decided to let aside the game for the decider.

    In the deciding game, Prannoy initially looked in control of the proceedings, quickly establishing an 8-3 lead. Still, the Hong Kong shuttler scripted a sensational recovery, as he won eight of the following nine points to enter the break with an essential two-point lead. Ng Ka Long initially drew parity with Prannoy, finding the net, and punished his frail returns.

    ALSO READ: 'His support is unmatchable' - India's badminton champions meet PM Modi

    After the last change of ends, Prannoy endeavoured to infuse pace in the rallies, but Ng Ka Long drove to lead 16-12. The fact that Prannoy went long at least greatly added to his agony as he spawned a couple of body smashes to cap the lead down to 16-17 and muster hopes of a turnaround. Yet, a relentless Ng Ka Long won a long rally, grabbing three match points after the Indian committed a net error. He converted it with a comforting block and vaulted in revelry.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2022, 5:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Birmingham/Edgbaston T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022: Virat Kohli warms up ahead of T20I return in Edgbaston (WATCH)-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022: Virat Kohli warms up ahead of T20I return in Edgbaston (WATCH)

    football 'Hello Gunners': Gabriel Jesus cherishes dream Arsenal debut; fans laud perfect start snt

    'Hello Gunners': Gabriel Jesus cherishes dream Arsenal debut; fans laud perfect start

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Pataudi Trophy, Edgbaston Test: Birmingham police arrest man after racism allegations-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Birmingham police arrest man after racism allegations

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Kyrie Irving absolutely wants trade to Los Angeles Lakers-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Kyrie Irving absolutely wants trade to Los Angeles Lakers

    Recent Stories

    Celeb spotted Hot pictures Malaika Arora Esha Gupta who has sexier body drb

    Hot pictures: Malaika Arora or Esha Gupta, who’s got a sexier bod?

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Birmingham/Edgbaston T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    My govt will complete tenure, win next election: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde snt

    My govt will complete tenure, win next election: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

    Who was Sadhna Gupta, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife? - adt

    Who was Sadhna Gupta, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's late wife?

    SRMJEEE Result 2022: Phase 3 result announced; know how to check - adt

    SRMJEEE Result 2022: Phase 3 result announced; know how to check

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon