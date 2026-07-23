The Delhi Half Marathon 2026 will be held on October 18 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Registrations for the World Athletics Gold Label race, promoted by Procam International, open on July 23. The event features a prize purse of USD 260,000.

The Delhi Half Marathon 2026 will be held on October 18, with the World Athletics Gold Label race set to start and finish at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. Registrations for the physical and virtual race categories will open on July 23.

Promoted by Procam International, the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon enters its third decade this year, continuing a legacy that has helped shape the distance-running movement in India. With a prize purse of USD 260,000, the event attracts amateur and elite runners from India and across the world.

Socio-Economic Impact

The event also continues to deliver an impact beyond race day. According to the VDHM Socio-Economic-Health Impact Report 2025, a collaborative initiative by Procam International and Miranda House, University of Delhi, the 2025 edition generated an overall impact of INR 433.88 crore. The edition saw 39,513 participants, including 9,709 women, while INR 4.12 crore was raised for charitable causes. Over the past two years, the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon has generated a cumulative socio-economic and health impact of INR 802.74 crore.

A Celebration of Purpose

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, and Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd, Said, "The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is a celebration of purpose in action. Every step brings us together to embrace healthier lifestyles, build stronger communities, and move closer to our shared vision of #RunForZeroHunger. Let's make every kilometre count towards a healthier, hunger-free India."

Enhanced Runner Experience

The runner experience will be further enhanced with complimentary Delhi Metro travel for all registered participants on October 18, exclusive PUMA Race Day Tees for Half Marathon and Open 10K participants, and specially crafted finisher medals made using zinc sourced from Hindustan Zinc's legendary Zawar Mines in Rajasthan. The edition will also feature PLAYSCAPE, a first-of-its-kind expo platform that celebrates movement, wellness, innovation, lifestyle and community. Conceived by Procam International in partnership with Exhibetter Global, PLAYSCAPE brings together India's growing active living ecosystem.

A Legacy of Progress

Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director, Procam International, said, "As the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon steps into its third decade, every stride carries forward a legacy of purpose, progress, and possibility. We are deeply grateful to our runners, partners, sponsors, government authorities, volunteers, and every stakeholder who has been part of this extraordinary journey. The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is a movement powered by a shared vision to inspire healthier lives, foster inclusion, and create lasting impact. As we look ahead, we remain committed to building on this legacy and inspiring a fitter, healthier India, while proudly reflecting the aspirations of a New India."

Registration Information

Registrations for the Half Marathon, Open 10K, Great Delhi Run, Senior Citizens' Run, Champions with Disability Run and Virtual Run will open on July 23, with category-wise closing dates applicable or until spots are filled, whichever comes first. (ANI)