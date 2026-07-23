India's 124-member contingent will kick off its Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign in Glasgow. Key athletes include Neeraj Chopra, who aims to reclaim his javelin title, and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, a two-time CWG champion.

India will kick off its Commonwealth Games campaign in Glasgow on Thursday, with a 124-member contingent aiming to make the most of a drastically reduced competition programme.

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games will see competitions being held across four venues. India's Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign gets underway with two bowls matches on the schedule. The fixtures will mark the opening assignments for the Indian contingent at Glasgow 2026, with the quadrennial event officially set to begin later in the day with the opening ceremony.

Indian Athletes and Disciplines

Indian able-bodied athletes will compete across eight disciplines, including athletics, boxing, weightlifting, judo, artistic gymnastics, track cycling, bowls and swimming.

Meanwhile, India's para-athletes will compete across five disciplines, including para-athletics, 3x3 wheelchair basketball, para-powerlifting, para-swimming and para-track cycling.

Key Medal Hopes

The marquee athletics competition will take place from July 27 to August 1 at Scotstoun Stadium.

Former Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra will lead India's charge in track and field, with the men's javelin throw final scheduled for August 1. Chopra will be aiming to reclaim the Commonwealth Games title after missing the opportunity to defend his crown at Birmingham 2022 due to injury. The Indian javelin star had won gold at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, establishing himself as one of the country's leading track and field athletes.

Weightlifting events will be held from July 26 to 30, with two-time Commonwealth Games champion and Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu leading India's medal hopes in the discipline. (ANI)