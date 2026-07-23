Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan urged patience amid NEET protests, while PM Modi announced fast-track courts for strict punishment. Yuvraj Singh also called for dialogue. Protests continued in Delhi with demonstrators demanding action from the Centre.

Shikhar Dhawan Urges Patience and Faith

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan called for patience and faith amid the ongoing NEET paper leak protest and said the aspirations of the youth must be understood while urging patience and faith in the country's institutions and government. He stressed that every challenge can be overcome with patience and expressed confidence in India's continued progress. "Our youth are the future of our country. It is important to understand their dreams, but at the same time, it is equally important to have patience during difficult times and maintain faith in the country's institutions and government. I believe that the solution to every challenge comes from patience. India has always moved forward and will continue to move forward in the future," Dhawan wrote in an Instagram post.

PM Modi Assures Swift Action, Fast-Track Courts

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued his first response to the ongoing agitation, emphasising the importance of the youth's future and announcing that fast-track courts will be set up to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi stated that those involved in compromising the future of the youth "will not be spared," adding that relevant authorities have been directed to take all necessary steps. "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," PM Modi wrote.

Widespread Protests Continue in Delhi

Meanwhile, widespread protests continued at Tolstoy Marg and Janpath in the national capital, as activists and students pressed on with their demonstration against the Centre over exam paper leaks and systemic issues in education. Protesters raised slogans against the BJP, the RSS, and the Delhi Police. As the demonstration escalated, several protesters attempted to block moving traffic, with some allegedly throwing water bottles onto the road. Others lay down on the roadway, causing significant traffic disruptions.

Yuvraj Singh Calls for Amicable Solution

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh also shared a social media message urging everyone to support peace, safety, and opportunities for children and citizens, calling for an amicable solution through dialogue amid protests over the NEET exam paper leak. "To every child, student, woman and man: you deserve the opportunity to learn in peace, grow with safety and chase your dreams. Your well-being is the foundation of a brighter India. Let's come together to build communities of care, opportunity, and hope. Through dialogue we can find an amicable solution for the sake of India's future," Yuvraj Singh wrote in an Instagram story. (ANI)