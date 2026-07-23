Zor Se Bharat 2034, a new independent football initiative, was launched in New York to bolster Indian football. Led by Muhammad Khan, it aims to create structured pathways for players via grassroots talent identification and advanced training.

Zor Se Bharat 2034, an independent football development initiative led by Muhammad Khan, Chairman of Khans International, was launched at the New York New Jersey Stadium, the venue of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, with organisers outlining a long-term vision to strengthen football development in India through grassroots talent identification, coach development, structured competitions, sports science, player welfare and access to advanced training.

According to the organisers, the initiative aims to create structured pathways for aspiring footballers by expanding football opportunities across India and strengthening development from the grassroots level to higher levels of competition, according to a press release. They said details regarding trial locations, eligibility criteria, application procedures and assessment standards will be announced through official channels as the initiative progresses.

A Comprehensive Development Plan

Organisers said the programme plans to conduct publicly announced talent-identification trials, select promising players for advanced development opportunities, train and support grassroots football coaches, organise competitions and development camps, introduce fitness, nutrition and injury-prevention assessments, establish safeguarding and welfare standards for participants, maintain a secure player-development database, publish reports on participation, programme expenditure and development outcomes, and establish an independent Football Advisory Council comprising experienced coaches, former players, sports scientists, youth-development specialists and administrators to review technical standards, selection procedures, player-welfare policies and overall programme performance.

The official website, www.zorsebharat.com, is scheduled to be launched on August 15, 2026, coinciding with India's Independence Day. Organisers said the website will serve as the central platform for programme announcements, eligibility information and future participation details.

"India does not lack football talent. The challenge is creating consistent access to qualified coaching, structured competition and long-term player development. Zor Se Bharat 2034 will be judged by the opportunities it creates and the results it reports," Dr Muhammad Khan said.

Transparency and Accountability

Organisers said the initiative will measure progress through publicly reported indicators, including the number and geographical distribution of participants, trials conducted, players selected for advanced training, coaches supported, programme completion rates, player-development outcomes and expenditure. They added that a formal complaints and appeals process for players, parents, coaches and applicants will also be established.

An Independent Initiative

Organisers further said Saudi Arabia's hosting of the 2034 FIFA World Cup provides a long-term milestone for sustaining attention on football development in India, while noting that India has never qualified for the men's FIFA World Cup finals. They clarified that Zor Se Bharat 2034 is an independent initiative and is not affiliated with or endorsed by FIFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) or the All India Football Federation (AIFF), and that authority over India's national teams, official competitions, player selection and FIFA World Cup qualification remains with the recognised football governing bodies.

"Players and their families deserve a system that is transparent, safe and accountable. We intend to publish what we do, what we spend and what we achieve," Muhammad Khan said. (ANI)