Assam Minister Atul Bora hailed Lovlina Borgohain for her CWG 2026 silver medal in the 75kg boxing event. The Olympic medallist lost 4-1 to Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree in Glasgow, securing her first-ever Commonwealth Games medal.

Assam Cabinet Minister Atul Bora on Sunday congratulated Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain for winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026, saying her dedication and achievements have made her an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the state.

Lovlina settled for silver in the women's 75kg boxing event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games after going down 4-1 by split decision to Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree in a closely contested final on Saturday.

Congratulating the boxer on her achievement, Bora praised her commitment and contribution to both Assam and the country. "Heartiest congratulations to Lovlina Borgohain for winning the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games. We feel proud of her dedication, commitment, and contribution to the state and the country. After this achievement, she has become an inspiration for young athletes of Assam," Bora told ANI.

A Hard-Fought Final

The gold-medal bout remained a tactical affair throughout, with both boxers patiently waiting for opportunities to attack. Greentree increased the tempo in the closing stages, but Lovlina responded well by evading the Australian's advances and landing several clean punches of her own.

At the final bell, both fighters raised their hands, convinced they had done enough to win. However, after a tense wait, the judges awarded the contest to Greentree by a 4-1 split decision, leaving the Indian boxer with the silver medal.

The result extended Lovlina's wait for a maiden Commonwealth Games gold medal but also earned her the first CWG medal of her career. The Assam boxer had previously suffered a quarterfinal exit at Gold Coast 2018 before bowing out in the opening round at Birmingham 2022.

The 28-year-old booked her place in the final after receiving a direct semifinal berth and then producing a dominant 5-0 victory over Tuvalu's Tarona Taafaki, guaranteeing herself a podium finish.

An Illustrious Career

Lovlina remains one of India's most accomplished boxers. She won a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics to become only the third Indian boxer to claim an Olympic podium finish. A former world champion and Arjuna Award recipient, she also clinched gold at the Elite Women's Boxing Tournament in Hyderabad in 2025.

Away from the ring, she serves as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) with the Assam Government.

India's Record Boxing Haul

India concluded the boxing competition in Glasgow with its finest-ever Commonwealth Games campaign, winning a record 10 medals comprising seven gold and three silver.

The gold medals came through Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), Sachin Siwach (60kg) and Ankush Panghal (80kg), while the silver medals were secured by Jadumani Singh (55kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) and Narender Berwal (+90kg).

The tally surpassed India's previous best boxing performances at the Commonwealth Games, where the country had won three gold medals each at Delhi 2010, Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022, highlighting the nation's growing dominance in the sport on the Commonwealth stage. (ANI)