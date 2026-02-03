Liverpool agreed a £60m move for Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet, who joins in summer 2026. Crystal Palace signed Jorgen Strand Larsen for £48m after Jean‑Philippe Mateta’s Milan transfer collapsed, highlighting late drama in the Premier League.

Liverpool won the race to sign Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet on a quiet final day of the Premier League transfer window, while Crystal Palace swooped for Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen despite the collapse of Jean-Philippe Mateta's move to AC Milan.

The Reds agreed a reported fee of up to £60 million ($82 million) for the highly-rated Jacquet before the window closed at 1900 GMT.

But the 20-year-old will not join the Premier League champions until the summer despite Liverpool's need for defensive reinforcements.

Jacquet had been linked with a transfer to Chelsea earlier this month but was reportedly put off the move by the competition for places at centre-back in the Blues' bloated squad.

Liverpool, by contrast, are short on centre-back options, with Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni sidelined by injury.

French under-21 international Jacquet has only made 31 appearances for Rennes, but Liverpool will reportedly pay an initial £55 million with a further £5 million contingent on add-ons.

"Liverpool have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jeremy Jacquet from Stade Rennais, with the defender set to join the club ahead of the 2026-27 season, subject to a work permit and international clearance," a statement on the club's website said.

"The Reds have secured a deal for the 20-year-old that will see him complete the remainder of the current campaign in Ligue 1 and move to Anfield in the summer on a long-term contract."

On a day of few noteworthy moves, Palace completed the club-record £48 million signing of Norway forward Strand Larsen on a four and a half year contract

Palace moved for Strand Larsen after believing Mateta was about to leave the club.

The France striker was left out of Palace's squad for their Premier League draw at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, in anticipation of a transfer to AC Milan.

Mateta's proposed switch to Serie A fell through on Monday after medical concerns over a knee injury, but Palace still brought in Strand Larsen.

"AC Milan requested further tests on his knee, and they did not provide the necessary assurances to finalise the transfer," a source told AFP.

"The decision had been made to bring his arrival forward by six months. The move has now been abandoned."

- Chelsea shuffle their pack -

Bottom of the table Wolves signed Southampton striker Adam Armstrong for £7 million to replace Strand Larsen.

Everton signed Chelsea's 19-year-old winger Tyrique George on loan for the rest of the season, with the option to make a permanent move in the close-season.

Chelsea recalled Mamadou Sarr from his loan spell at Strasbourg to be reunited with Blues boss Liam Rosenior, who managed him at the French club earlier this season.

Senegal centre-back Sarr made 18 appearances for Strasbourg and has played just once for Chelsea, appearing off the bench against Esperance at the Club World Cup in July.

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi was due to have a medical at West Ham ahead of moving to the London Stadium on loan for the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old had been training separately from the Blues' first team for most of this season and last played for Chelsea in January 2025.

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips joined Championship side Sheffield United on loan for the rest of the season.

Phillips, who last played for England in 2023, has featured for City just once this season, as a late substitute in their League Cup win at Huddersfield in September.

Tottenham signed 18-year-old striker James Wilson on loan from Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts.

The north Londoners have an option to buy Wilson, the youngest man to represent Scotland when he appeared against Greece last year.

Nottingham Forest signed Borussia Monchengladbach left-back Luca Netz on a four and a half year deal.

Sunderland landed Ecuador winger Nilson Angulo from Anderlecht in a deal worth £17.5 million, while their winger Simon Adingra joined Monaco on loan with a view to a permanent move.

