Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, is recovering well from a health issue, his family confirmed. This explains the football star's emotional state after a recent game, which he attributed to 'something unrelated to the game' and 'difficult days'.

Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, is currently going through a health-related situation and is under medical supervision, recovering and progressing well, informed the football icon's family on Thursday.

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During his side's FIFA World Cup campaign opener for defending Argentina against Algeria on Wednesday, Messi was seen in tears after scoring, which he later said was because of "something unrelated to the game".

"It was something totally unrelated to sport. I had some difficult, complicated days. I am grateful to the whole delegation, to all my teammates, because they were always by my side, as always, giving me a lot of strength," Messi said after the game.

Messi Family Issues Statement

Messi's family has clarified that Messi's father is not in good health, but is "recovering and progressing well" under medical supervision.

A statement from the family, according to 433, read, "The Messi family informs that Jorge Messi is currently going through a health-related situation. At this time, he is under medical supervision, recovering and progressing favourably within the condition he is experiencing."

"In light of the reports, rumours, and speculation that have circulated in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep discomfort with the lack of sensitivity, respect, and discretion with which some people have treated what is strictly a private family matter," the statement continued.

"The family also wishes to clarify that only his closest relatives have real and accurate information regarding Jorge's condition. Therefore, any version, statement, or information that does not come directly from the family and its official channels should not be considered valid or truthful," the statement added.

Messi's family asked everyone for "responsibility, prudence, and humanity".

"A person's health and the peace of mind of those around them should not be the subject of speculation or irresponsible media interest. We sincerely appreciate the expressions of affection, respect, and concern we have received, and we ask that Jorge's privacy, confidentiality, and intimacy--as well as that of his entire family--be respected throughout this process. Any relevant updates will be communicated in due course by the family and through the appropriate channels. Thank you for your understanding," said the statement cited by 433.

Messi's On-Field Milestones

With his first-ever FIFA World Cup hat-trick on the day (June 16) when he had made his FIFA WC debut 20 years back, Messi tied with Miroslav Klose (16) for the joint-most goals in FIFA World Cup goals. He also earned his 200th cap for Argentina.

Argentina will now next play Austria on June 22 in Texas. (ANI)