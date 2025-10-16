As a rollercoaster Major League Soccer season concludes, the race for the MVP award is incredibly tight. The rankings feature Nashville's Sam Surridge, Cincinnati's Evander, LAFC's Denis Bouanga, and San Diego's Anders Dreyer as top contenders.

At the fifth spot is Sam Surridge of Nashville SC, a quintessential No. 9 who has dazzled this season. His 29 goals in 36 appearances-including 23 league goals-played an instrumental role in Nashville’s first-ever US Open Cup victory and securing a playoff spot. Under coach B.J. Callaghan’s tactics, Surridge thrives on precise service and his ability to carve out chances independently.

Just ahead at fourth is midfielder Evander from FC Cincinnati. Looking at his last two seasons, the Brazilian has produced a staggering combined tally of 32 goals and 33 assists in merely 59 matches, an extraordinary output for a traditional No. 10. His evolution in Cincinnati suggests that he may have elevated his game even beyond his time with the Portland Timbers.

The third position belongs to Los Angeles Football Club’s Denis Bouanga, who has emerged as one of MLS’s deadliest forwards, especially in partnership with Son Heung-Min. With 24 goals this year-including a blistering 10 in his last six games-Bouanga is on the hunt for his second Golden Boot and has set a historic mark with three consecutive 20+ goal seasons. His pace and skill make him a constant threat, especially in open play.

Runner-up

Runner-up in the MVP race is Anders Dreyer, the Danish winger who has spearheaded San Diego FC’s remarkable expansion season. With 17 goals and 18 assists-joint-best in the league-Dreyer boasts the second-highest goal contribution total in MLS this season (35). Though the Newcomer of the Year favorite, he’s shown MVP-level impact throughout the season.

The Front-Runner

Topping the rankings is none other than Lionel Messi. In MLS’s landmark 30th season, Messi is on course to become the league’s first back-to-back MVP winner. Leading with 26 goals and tied for assists at 18, Messi’s combined goal contributions stand at 44, just shy of Carlos Vela’s single-season record. His artistry on the field has been a continual joy—and now, all eyes turn to whether he can guide Inter Miami to their first MLS Cup glory.