Lionel Messi has become the player with the most assists in international football history, reaching his 60th assist in a friendly match for Argentina. This new milestone pushes him past Landon Donovan and Neymar, who previously held the record.

Lionel Messi continues to redefine greatness every time he steps onto the field for Argentina. On Tuesday night, at his familiar home ground - Chase Stadium in Miami - the legendary number 10 reached yet another career milestone by becoming the player with the most assists in international football history.

Messi notched his 59th assist during Argentina's friendly clash with Puerto Rico, etching his name atop the all-time list. The moment came in the first half, with Messi spotting Gonzalo Montiel's run and delivering a perfectly timed pass that led to a goal - a sequence that showcased his trademark composure, vision, and creative genius. He registered his second assist through a back pass to Lautaro Martinez, who hit his second goal of the night in the 84th minute of the game.

Messi's qualities goes beyond most gifted playmakers the sport has ever known. His 60 assists push him past both Landon Donovan of the United States and Brazil's Neymar, who previously shared the record at 58 each.

Legacy Beyond Numbers

Now 38, Messi continues to defy time and expectations. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup drawing closer, anticipation builds over whether the Argentine maestro can lead his nation to one last historic triumph after their glorious 2022 campaign in Qatar.

Beyond national duty, Messi's career statistics remain staggering. Across 1,129 professional matches, he has provided 398 assists - a testament to his unmatched influence in shaping the modern game.

Each pass he delivers is more than a statistic; it's a signature of artistry that has inspired football fans for nearly two decades. As Argentina's captain looks toward the horizon of his career, one thing is certain - Lionel Messi's magic still burns as bright as ever.