Donald Trump sparked a global meme fest after receiving FIFA’s first-ever Peace Prize at the 2026 World Cup draw, with critics questioning the award’s credibility and social media erupting in jokes.

When Donald Trump walked onto the Kennedy Center stage during the 2026 World Cup draw on Friday, he may not have expected the internet to explode quite the way it did. The US President, often a magnet for controversy, became the first recipient of FIFA’s brand-new Peace Prize — an award that immediately triggered a global meme storm.

Even before Trump finished his acceptance remarks, social platforms lit up with jokes, disbelief, and political digs. As one user wrote bluntly on X: “FIFA just gave the Nobel he never got.”

But beyond the internet humour, the moment marked yet another surreal chapter in Trump’s second presidency.

A Ceremony Wrapped in Theatre

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, long seen as a close Trump ally, personally handed him the award, praising his “exceptional and extraordinary” contributions to global peace and unity.

Trump, basking in applause, declared: “Thank you very much. This is truly one of the great honors of my life. And beyond awards, Gianni and I were discussing this, we saved millions and millions of lives.”

There was no attempt to hide the mutual admiration. And there was no surprise either — FIFA had announced the prize only weeks earlier, leaving many analysts questioning both its purpose and its timing.

Why FIFA’s ‘Peace Prize’ Raised Eyebrows

World football’s governing body insists the new annual award is meant to recognise figures who bring “hope for future generations.” But critics note that:

There is no transparency around how the prize is selected.

Human Rights Watch says it wrote to FIFA seeking nominees, judges, criteria — but received no response.

The organisation, known for claiming political neutrality, has now stepped squarely into global geopolitics.

Infantino’s repeated visits to the White House — more than any other world leader since January — have only strengthened the impression that this award was tailor-made.

Trump’s Long Obsession With Peace Prizes

For years, Trump has publicly insisted he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his claim of ending “eight conflicts” this year, including the fragile ceasefire in Gaza.

His frustration deepened when the Norwegian committee last month awarded the Nobel to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, bypassing him yet again.

Friday’s honour seemed, for many observers, like a consolation trophy — one that Trump embraced wholeheartedly.

He has positioned himself as the head of a so-called “board of peace” for Gaza, and his administration even renamed a Washington peace institute after him earlier this week.

Social Media Reacts: ‘President of Peace’ Meets Meme Culture

The reactions online were instant — and brutal. One user widely shared tweet joked: “Next up: Trump wins Golden Glove for catching attention.” Another said: “Somewhere in Norway, the Nobel Committee is sipping coffee watching this circus.”

Much of the online sarcasm stems from the contradictions between Trump’s rhetoric and his administration’s actions.

In recent months, the self-styled “president of peace” has:

Launched a major US military buildup around Venezuela

Ordered deadly airstrikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats

Imposed harsh migration crackdowns, even threatening to shift World Cup games from cities where troops were deployed

Frozen asylum decisions from 19 nations, including Haiti and Iran — both participants in the 2026 World Cup

Escalated action against domestic political rivals and critics of his long-debunked claims about the 2020 election

Amid such moves, awarding him a peace prize struck many as tone-deaf, if not farcical.

A Symbolic Venue for a Symbolic Award

The ceremony unfolded at Washington’s Kennedy Center, where Trump installed himself earlier this year as chairman in what he called a cultural war on “woke ideology.”

In other words, the setting was tailor-made for spectacle — and Friday delivered exactly that.

A Prize That Says More About FIFA Than Trump

Whatever the intention, FIFA’s decision may haunt it far longer than the applause that echoed through the Kennedy Center. The organisation that insists it stays above politics now appears more politically exposed than ever.

And for Trump, whether or not this is the “Nobel moment” he longed for, the online commentary has already claimed the narrative.

He got his peace prize. The internet got its meme fest.

And FIFA, perhaps unknowingly, handed the world a storyline too surreal for even late-night comedy writers to script.