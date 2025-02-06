'Lean body is not fitness': Sunil Gavaskar opines on Rohit Sharma's physique during IND vs ENG 1st ODI

Rohit Sharma returned to international duties on the back of his poor performance in the Test series against Australia, where he aggregated just 31 runs at an abysmal average of 6.2 in five innings.

Former India captain turned cricket commentator spoke about Indian skipper Rohit Sharma during the first ODI of the three-match series against England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, February 6.

Rohit Sharma, alongside other senior players, returned to their international duties for the three-match ODI series against England after playing the second round of the Ranji Trophy for their respective state teams. Amid the discussion on his poor form, Rohit Sharma’s fitness became a talking point over the last couple of years. Given his bulky body, Rohit Sharma’s poor form has often been linked to his fitness issues.

Speaking during the commentary for the first ODI between India and England, Sunil Gavaskar stated that having a lean body cannot be defined as fitness, adding that Rohit Sharma has muscular strength. He further said that the India ODI and Test captain has been consistently playing across all formats for three years even after crossing 35 years of age.

“Lean body is not fitness, Rohit Sharma doesn't have a lean body but he has got that muscular strength. He's been playing cricket continuously since 3 years without any break at the age of 35+. This is called fitness.” former Indian batting said.

The ongoing three-match ODI series is crucial for Rohit Sharma to revive his form ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Talking about the match, England ]were restricted to 248/9 by the Indian bowling attack. Skipper Jos Buttler led the team’s batting and played an innings 52 off 67 balls. Jacob Bethel’s 51 off 64 balls helped England to go past the 200-run mark. Liam Livingstone (5) and Brydon Carse (10) failed to step up for the team, Joe Root didn’t have an ideal return to ODI cricket as he was dismissed for just 19 runs. Joe Archer’s crucial unbeaten innings 21 off 18 balls helped England post a respectable total on the board.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja and Harshit Rana picked 3-wicket hauls each. Jadeja registered figures of 3/26 at an economy rate of 2.9 in nine overs. Rana registered figures 3/53 at an economy rate of 7.30 in seven overs on his ODI debut. After a 26-run onslaught by Phil Salt in his third over, Rana conceded just 27 runs while taking three wickets in the next four overs.

