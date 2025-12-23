Barcelona star Lamine Yamal reveals quirky lifestyle in home tour, teasing the odd habit behind his girlfriend remark.

Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has offered a revealing glimpse into his private life, giving fans a tour of his modest home before moving into Gerard Pique and Shakira’s former £12 million mansion. The 18‑year‑old forward shared quirky details about his lifestyle, including the unusual reason he believes he cannot have a girlfriend.

Yamal currently lives with his friend Sohaib and cousin Mohamed Abde in a flat that reflects both his youth and his growing fame. He admitted to being disorganised, once leaving a “huge mountain of clothes” piled in a room, and confessed he does not even remember all the trophies displayed around the house.

Despite the clutter, Yamal is particular about scents. He insists everything in his home must smell of vanilla, from soap to air fresheners. “It’s important that the house smells good,” he explained, adding that vanilla is his signature aroma.

The most surprising revelation came when Yamal explained his nightly routine. He admitted he deliberately wakes up in the middle of the night to eat cookies, keeping a stash by his bed. “I try to sleep early to wake up in the middle of the night… to eat cookies. I love it. That’s why I can’t have a girlfriend, because I wake up at night,” he said.

The house tour coincided with the launch of his new YouTube channel, which quickly attracted nearly 200,000 subscribers within hours. Wearing a Colombian shirt with Luis Diaz’s name, Yamal showcased his collection of action figures, octopus teddies, PlayStation and Nintendo consoles, and even a DJ set he hopes to use as he experiments with music.

Among his prized possessions are a replica of the Kopa Trophy, a European Championship ring, and a LaLiga player of the month award. Yet one item stands above the rest: the ball from Spain’s Euro 2024 semi‑final win over France, which he scored with. “The most precious thing in my house,” he said proudly.

Other highlights include golden Beats headphones, a signed Dr Dre vinyl, and a box of watches. He also keeps a childhood photo by his bed and a large certificate from his school days reading “Dr Lamine Yamal.”