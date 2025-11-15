A sharp warning has been issued to young Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, with concerns raised off the pitch.

Former Spain manager Javier Clemente has cautioned Barcelona’s teenage star Lamine Yamal, insisting that his personal behavior could determine how long he lasts in the game. Clemente acknowledged the player’s talent but stressed that discipline away from the pitch is just as important.

Speaking to Cadena SER, Clemente said: “If he doesn’t behave himself, he won’t last long in the game. As a player, he is very good, but the problem is that if he doesn’t behave correctly in everything that concerns his personal life, he won’t go far. That’s obvious.”

The 18‑year‑old forward has already become a central figure for both club and country. Since making his senior debut at 15, Yamal has played 117 matches for Barcelona, scoring 31 goals and providing 40 assists. His rise has been accompanied by scrutiny of his personal life, including criticism over a lavish birthday celebration and his relationship with an older woman.

Clemente added that opponents are now well aware of Yamal’s strengths. “He does brilliant things, but his adversaries already know his game, they know how to counter him. They know that he’s a player who must not be allowed to play, because he is so gifted that he can do a lot of things. He will be marked and watched by three players.”

Recognition and Achievements on Club and International Stage

Yamal’s performances have nevertheless earned him recognition at the highest level. He finished second in the 2025 Ballon d’Or rankings, behind Paris Saint‑Germain forward Ousmane Dembele. His influence for Spain has also been significant, contributing six goals and 12 assists in 23 appearances, including helping La Roja win UEFA Euro 2024.

However, his recent withdrawal from Spain’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers raised eyebrows. National team coach Luis de la Fuente admitted his surprise after Lamine Yamal underwent a groin procedure. “There are procedures that take place outside the Federation’s control. That’s what happens, we have to accept it. I’ve never experienced a situation like this before. It has surprised us all,” de la Fuente told RNE.

The groin issue has already sidelined Lamine Yamal for around six matches with Barcelona this season. Despite the setback, he has been in strong form when available, recording six goals and six assists in 11 games across competitions.