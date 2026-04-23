Construction has officially begun on a dedicated cricket venue in Pomona, California, for the LA 2028 Olympics. ICC Chairman Jay Shah hailed the groundbreaking as a key milestone for the sport's global growth and its historic return to the Games.

Cricket's return at the Olympic Games approaches, and the venue for the historic occasion on Wednesday started taking shape as construction officially began on a dedicated venue in Pomona, California, ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

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ICC Hails Milestone for Global Growth

International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah highlighted that cricket is entering an exciting phase of global growth, with its inclusion in the Olympic Games seen as both a proud milestone and a major step in expanding the sport's reach. He added that the new venue marks a key moment in cricket's Olympic return and is expected to play a central role during the Games while helping build a lasting legacy for cricket in the USA.

"These are very exciting times for the game of cricket as it makes giant strides in establishing itself as a global sport. Our focus has been on expanding the footprint of cricket, and being part of the Olympic movement is something that brings both pride and dreams with it," Jay Shah said. "The groundbreaking marks an important milestone in cricket's return to the Olympics and is a proud moment for all ICC Members and stakeholders worldwide. We're confident this venue will take centre-stage during the Games and leave a legacy for cricket in the USA," he added.

A Landmark Moment for Olympic Return

The groundbreaking ceremony, held at the Fairplex Grounds in Los Angeles County, was hailed as a landmark moment by the ICC, which has been pushing to expand the sport's global footprint. The LA28 Olympics, scheduled from July 14 to 30, will feature T20 cricket competitions for both men and women, marking the sport's first Olympic appearance since the 1900 Olympic cricket match between Great Britain and France.

Venue to Bolster US Cricket Scene

The Pomona venue is also set to play a role in the build-up to the Games. It will host matches for the Major League Cricket, including fixtures involving the Los Angeles Knight Riders in early July, further strengthening cricket's presence in the American market. (ANI)