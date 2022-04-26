'Mbappe for President' trends after PSG star receives 10 votes in France elections

According to a report, the 2nd round of the French presidential election this Sunday saw 10 votes cast in favour of PSG striker Kylian Mbappe, in the eastern village of Tallenay.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sensational striker and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe is not just making headlines in the football world but also in politics!

A new report from L'Est Républicain in France has claimed the 23-year-old forward's name was on a ballot for the second round of the French Presidential election on Sunday.

A small eastern village of Tallenay reportedly saw the PSG star receive ten votes. The report added that the Ligue 1 champions' top-scorer's fans - 10 of the 348 voters registered there - had printed out pre-prepared ballot papers and placed them in an envelope.

The ballot papers were invalid, given that the run-off was pitting incumbent president Emmanuel Macron against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. Macron won the election overall and the second term in office, with 58.5% of votes cast in his favour.

This news has sparked excitement among PSG fans, who took to Twitter to trend 'Mbappe for President'. Meanwhile, there is still no decision if the France international will stay at Le Parc des Princes or move to La Liga giants Real Madrid when his contract ends this summer.

Meanwhile, a report in The Telegraph has claimed that following the talks between Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, and the owners of PSG in Doha, the club is hopeful that the sensational striker will sign a new contract.

This season, the 23-year-old forward has scored 22 Ligue 1 and 6 Champions League goals. Mauricio Pochettino's side drew 1-1 against Lens this weekend, clinched its 10th French league title, and equalled the record of St-Etienne.

Legendary Argentine Lionel Messi gave PSG the lead with a stunning long-distance strike in the 68th minute, but it could not hold on to the slender advantage as Corentin Jean equalized in the 88th minute.