PSG star Mbappe's mom said 'no' to Chelsea in 2012; will Real Madrid face the same fate?

    First Published Apr 25, 2022, 3:59 PM IST

    Chelsea had the opportunity to sign sensational striker Kylian Mbappe in 2012 during a trial but missed out because the Frenchman's mother, Fayza Lamari, was left upset with the Blues. Will Real Madrid endure the same fate as negotiations between the PSG star's mom and both clubs continue?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    There's no denying that Kylian Mbappe's future is perhaps one of the most discussed topics among football enthusiasts. And while Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans wait to know if their sensational forward is staying at Le Parc des Princes or moving to Real Madrid, one person that appears to be a key playmaker is the 23-year-old's mother, Fayza Lamari.

    Image Credit: Getty Images; Frank Khalid UK Twitter

    In 2012, a 13-year-old kid from Paris underwent a trial at Stamford Bridge for the Premier League club, Chelsea, with the hope of moving to England. When no one had perhaps even heard of the name Kylian Mbappe, the teenager could have very well been in the west London club's camp. However, after being asked to return for a second training session, a young Mbappe's mother refused, and they didn't return to England.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In what must have been one of Blue's biggest regrets, the chance to sign the 2018 World Cup winner for nothing more than pennies was lost after a falling out with Mbappe's mother. Four years ago, Serge Daniel Boga, a Chelsea scout until 2014, explained to Goal.com why the forward didn't make a move to Stamford Bridge.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "He took a trial and didn't end up convincing us because he didn't offer enough defensively," Boga said." So, they asked his mother if he could come back for a second trial, and she said no." At the time, Mbappe was playing for Bondy, a small club in the suburbs of Paris." My son will not go back; either they sign him now, or within five years, they'll have to offer 50 million euros to tie him down," Fayza Lamari reportedly had stated.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Boga admitted that the Stamford Bridge coaching staff wanted to see him again to analyse the defensive elements of his game. "Defensively, he wasn't quite there. When he received the ball, he was incredible, but without the ball, he didn't do much," Boga explained. " He is the type of player that everyone wants to watch. He has everything required for a modern player and to continue being one of the best players in the next ten years."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Although Boga admitted in 2018 that Mbappe's mother was right about her son's future, he could not agree to Lamari's demands at that time. "That's what she said to me! I said, 'No, I can't say that to them. It is too cocky for me.' She was right, though. It wasn't even 50 million euros but 180 million euros that someone would pay. So, she knew the quality of her son, and she was right," Boga concluded.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ten years later, at 23, Mbappe's pace and exceptional dribbling skills have made him a nightmare for defenders across the globe, and he has been an absolute sensation for Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain. Having netted 113 goals for the Qatar-owned club, the Frenchman is worth far more than the 50 million euros that his mother had estimated. Several clubs have monitored the forward, and his situation at PSG as his contract expires this summer. One such club is Real Madrid, which has long been speculated to be Mbappe's next destination. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, like Chelsea, Los Blancos could get a flat 'NO' as Mbappe's mother remains a crucial figure in the negotiations between her son and the La Liga giants. On Friday, Fayza Lamari reportedly met PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the Emir of Qatar in Doha and put forth her son's wish to win PSG's first Champions League, provided they have a 'well balanced and good squad'.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Eager to tie the 23-year-old down in the French capital with a new contract, PSG has reportedly offered a salary of 50 million euros a year and 100 million euros as a loyalty bonus. The latest agreement is reportedly for two years with a one-year optional extension.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Fayza Lamari's negotiations with PSG in Doha came even as reports stated that Real Madrid turned down Mbappe's excessive wage demands. According to Guillem Ballague, the France international had asked for 100 million euros more than the salary already been agreed upon - a request that Los Blancos has reportedly turned down.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As for Mbappe, the Frenchman continues to remain non-committal about his decision. "Nothing has changed. So there is nothing to say for now," Mbappe said after PSG clinched the Ligue 1 title for the 10th time in their history after 1-1 draw against RC Lens. Meanwhile, PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino also chimed in after the game. "We want him to stay. But we have to wait and see what happens," Pochettino said.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Emir of Qatar has also reportedly made retaining the World Cup winner his number one priority, not least several months before the 2022 showpiece tournament begins in the Gulf state. The PSG management has been told to do whatever it takes to have him stay at the Parc des Princes. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    But from the looks of it, more than Mbappe, his mother, Fayza Lamari, will have the final word on her son's future - even as the pitch from both PSG and Real Madrid continues.

