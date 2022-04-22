Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Champions League dream + 150 mn euros: Will PSG's latest 'offer' lure Mbappe?

    First Published Apr 22, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

    Kylian Mbappe had reportedly asked Real Madrid for 100 million euros more than the salary already been agreed upon - a request that the La Liga giants is said to have turned down.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe's chances of staying with his current club Paris Saint-Germain appears to have received a shot in the arm after reports suggest that the striker's family are looking into a fresh offer by the Ligue 1 giants.

    Image Credit: Kylian Mbappe Instagram

    According to Le Parisien, Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, met PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the Emir of Qatar in Doha on Friday. She reportedly put forth the 23-year-old's wish to win the club's first Champions League, provided the club has a 'well balanced and good squad'. The family's presence in Doha had been leaked following a story from the player's little brother, Ethan, yesterday, when he posted a live photo.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The report added that the club owners have also upped their offer to 50 million euros a year as salary and 100 million euros as a loyalty bonus. The contract is reportedly for two years with a one-year optional extension.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    This news comes even as reports had earlier stated that Real Madrid has turned down Mbappe's excessive wage demands, which raised eyebrows over their deal for the 23-year-old sensation. According to Guillem Ballague, the France international had asked for 100 million euros more than the salary already been agreed upon - a request that Real Madrid has reportedly turned down. Read More

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Emir of Qatar has reportedly made retaining the World Cup winner his number one priority, not least with several months to go before the 2022 showpiece tournament begins in the Gulf state. The PSG management has been told to do whatever it takes to have him stay at the Parc des Princes. This season, the forward has scored 33 goals and provided 22 assists in 41 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino on Friday stated he would love for Mbappe to renew his contract at the French Ligue 1 side, but added that contract decisions would only be made after they achieve their goal of winning the league.

    Also read: Erik ten Hag's appointment as Man United manager left Pochettino 'shocked'

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "You must adapt to every circumstance and personal situation involving players with regard to their club and contracts. On a selfish level, I'd like to keep him. And take him on a holiday with me, take him home," Pochettino told reporters.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "We would like him to renew and stay. That's very obvious. It would be important for him to stay, but these decisions come down to the player, club and different parties," the Argentine added. Pochettino's side are on the verge of a record-equalling 10th French title and can seal the deal on Saturday if they avoid defeat at the Parc des Princes against RC Lens.

